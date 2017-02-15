NB girls struggle against top conference opponents

Eighth-grader Kate Carlson led all shooters with 16 points during the game against Rogers on Feb. 10.

The North Branch girls basketball team met two of the Mississippi 8 Conference’s best quintets last week. The Vikings were dropped 72-29 by league leaders St. Michael-Albertville on Feb. 7 and 73-55 by title contenders Rogers on Feb. 10.

St. Michael-Albertville has not yet lost a conference matchup, and the Knights showed North Branch why that is when they visited, opening up a large lead early. The Knights shot 62 percent from three-point range as a team. Makenzie Kramer (19 points), Rae Johnson (15), Riley Carlson (13) and Jadyn Hansen (11) were the Knights’ most successful outside shooters; these four finished a combined 77 percent of their attempts from beyond the arc.

Only four Vikings made it to the score sheet. Junior guard Savannah Linkert led the way with 11 points, followed by freshman guard Cianna Selbitschka (nine), eighth-grade guard Kate Carlson (six) and junior guard Sam Pederson.

“Offensively we had a difficult time handling their defensive pressure and it was a tough night overall,” head coach Jerome Huselid said. “Either way, good teams such as STMA help us understand our weakness and will only help us improve as a team.”

The North Branch offense improved against Rogers. Carlson finished with a career- and game-high 16 points and seven rebounds.

“Kate continues to improve and is fearless rebounding against opponents that are usually 6 inches taller than her,” Huselid said.

Junior forward Jillayna Hoppe scored 13. Selbitschka netted 12 despite finding herself in foul trouble early on. Linkert finished with nine points and six boards.

“Jillayna Hoppe and Savannah Linkert continue to play well and find ways to score each and every game,” Huselid said.

The Vikings (6-17, 4-7 in-conference) have entered the final week of the regular season. They hosted St. Francis on Feb. 14 and will close out their schedule with a trip to Princeton on Feb. 17.