NB School Board approves 3 ballot questions

Voters in the North Branch school district last year shot down the district’s effort to pass a $62 million bond that was primarily focused on facilities maintenance, with an activities center included in the levy question.

However, there was a silver lining for the district in that denial: The bond failed by only 125 votes.

The district is trying again this year with a revamped effort, composed of three questions, that will go before voters May 23. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. that day.

The first question would be for the approval of $59.225 million, funding which would allow the district to address long-term maintenance issues, Superintendent Deb Henton explained during the School Board meeting Feb. 9.

“The second question is for roughly $10.9 million,” Henton said. “That would allow us to do some work with our athletic facilities and with dehumidification of the gyms at the middle school and the high school.”

The passage of the second question is dependent on the first being approved, but the third question is different.

“This third question can pass on its own,” Henton explained. “It would bring $500,000 annually for the next 10 years for us to spend on technology, devices for kids, classroom technology. All three of these questions are really important, because they would enable us to not take as much out of general fund as we’re spending right now on maintenance.”

Henton continued that a three-word slogan will be announced next month for the new campaign. The board approved the language of the three ballot questions unanimously, but there were some questions about how to explain to prospective voters the impact of those questions.

Henton noted that if only the first question passed, it would raise taxes on homes in the district by 85 cents a month. If all three questions passed, that amount goes up to $112 for the year.

“Each (question) has a different amount that it raises taxes,” Henton said.

New School Board Member Darryl Goebel said he thought part of the problem with last year’s bond effort was that it was advertised as being tax neutral, but when voters got to the polls, they saw at the bottom of the ballot that voting yes would result in a tax increase.

Had voters approved the ballot question, their taxes would not have changed from the previous year, but the tax increase language was required to be on the ballot because a denial resulted in a tax decrease, Henton explained.

“This year, unfortunately, we don’t have a tax-neutral situation,” Henton said. “All three (questions) will raise taxes.”

Goebel asked if there was something the district could add to the ballot questions to explain the nominal tax impact, but Henton told him that they couldn’t change the questions.

“The ballot is very specific about what you can have on there and what you cannot,” she said, noting that the questions were drafted with the aid of legal counsel.

Board Vice Chairman Tim MacMillan asked if the district can publish the ballot questions with additional material to explain their impact.

Henton said the district sent the ballot to the homes in the district last year, and they’re planning to make that effort again. She noted that not everybody reads that material, but they’re going to try to reach as many people in as many ways as possible before the May 23 election.

“I think a lot of it is going to come down to word of mouth, people talking about it, getting the information out there,” Goebel said. “It’s a labor-intensive thing, but that’s what we need to do to make it happen.”