Postponement – NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage:

DATE OF MORTGAGE:

October 12, 2006

MORTGAGOR: Patti Valenta and James Valenta, wife and husband.

MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 25, 2006 Chisago County Recorder, Document No. A476617.

ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: LaSalle Bank, N.A. as trustee for the MLMI Trust, Series 2007-HE3. Dated December 20, 2006 Recorded February 1, 2008, as Document No. A494729. And thereafter assigned to: U.S. Bank, National Association, as successor trustee to Bank of America, N.A., as successor by merger to LaSalle Bank, N.A., as trustee for the Certificateholders of the MLMI Trust, Mortgage Loan Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2007-HE3. Dated April 10, 2013 Recorded April 16, 2013, as Document No. A556745.

TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc.

TRANSACTION AGENTS MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE:

100195910003284406

LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: First NLC Financial Services, LLC, DBA The Lending Center

RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER:

Nationstar Mortgage LLC

MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 27346 Jody Avenue, Chisago City, MN 55013

TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 13.11029.08

LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY:

Lot Three (3), Block Two (2), Golden Willow Estates 3rd Plat, Chisago County, Minnesota.

COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Chisago

ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $234,000.00

AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE:

$299,097.91

That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof;

PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows:

DATE AND TIME OF SALE:

February 10, 2017 at 10:00 AM

PLACE OF SALE: Sheriffs Office, 313 North Main Street, Room 100, Center City, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. 580.07.

TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on August 10, 2017, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032.

MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None

THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGORS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.

Dated: December 8, 2016

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

21 – 16-007488 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

December 21, 28, 2016 January 4, 11, 18, 25, 2017

NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE

Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until March 24, 2017 at 10:00 AM at the Sheriffs Office, 313 North Main Street, Room 100, Center City, MN, in said county and state.

Dated: February 9, 2017.

U.S. Bank National Association

Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P.

Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee

4500 Park Glen Road #300

Minneapolis, MN 55416

(952) 925-6888

21 – 16-007488 FC

THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 15, 2017

652650