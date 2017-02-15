RC girls cut the net

Shawna Mell makes a cut –- the sophomore forward averaged 15 points per game last week.

At last, the Rush City girls basketball team can officially call themselves champions of the Great River Conference, on the strength of three more GRC wins last week: 64-28 over Isle on Feb. 7, 71-20 over Onamia on Feb. 9 and 66-45 against Pine City on Feb. 13. With these wins the Tigers improved their GRC record to 15-0.

The Tigers (19-0 overall) have not yet lost any game, in-conference or otherwise; the only surprising thing about their championship is that it took so long to confirm. Pine City, the Tigers’ main rivals for the crown, had been holding steady with only one league loss – to the Tigers on Jan. 20 – keeping the Dragons mathematically eligible to equal or pass the Tigers in the GRC standings. With Rush City’s second victory over the Dragons, this possibility no longer exists.

Both Jamie Guptill (15 points, 11 rebounds) and Kaylyn Bowen (12 points, 10 rebounds) worked double-doubles against Isle. Elena Herberg was the top scorer with 16 and Shawna Mell added 11. Mell led the team in assists (five), while Bowen led the Tigers in steals with six.

“We came out really strong, had a nice first half,” Nelson said.

Against Onamia, Guptill (19 points), Mell (18), Herberg (14) and Bowen (13) all hit double figures again. Mell and Guptill earned double-doubles by pulling down 13 and 10 rebounds, respectively. Bowen stole the ball eight times; Herberg made six assists.

“We had too much firepower for Onamia,” Nelson said. Elena Herberg led the Tigers with 23 points in the title-clinching effort against Pine City.

Herberg had the hot hand in the title-clinching game against Pine City, finishing with 23 points. Mell scored 16, Guptill 10 and Bowen eight.

“We beat them pretty handily the first time, but we knew they were going to be tough,” Nelson said. “It didn’t seem like a 21-point game.”

The GRC championship is the Tigers’ second in three years. Guptill, Herberg, Mell and Bowen contributed to the 2014-15 championship as eighth-graders.

“Those four played a part of that one, and now we’ve got (fellow starter) Stephanie Braund, which makes us so much better defensively,” Nelson said.

Guptill, Mell, Bowen and Braund, as well as reserves Katie McDonald and Ally Rood, also won the conference volleyball championship earlier this school-year.

That volleyball squad went undefeated in the GRC, a feat the basketball squad can match by defeating Aitkin on the road on Feb. 17. The Tigers beat the Gobblers 54-37 on Dec. 9.

If they can drop Aitkin, the Tigers will have the chance to complete an undefeated regular season next week, with a home game against St. Anthony on Feb. 21 and a trip to Moose Lake-Willow River on Feb. 23 closing out their schedule.

The Section 6AA playoffs will follow, running from March 2-10.

“They get along so well,” Nelson said of his championship squad. “That’s going to help us go far. We’ll see how far we go.”