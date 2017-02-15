Rush City/Braham wrestling places third at GRC Championship

Rush City senior Dylan Mielke, seen here competing in the Rush City Invitational on Dec. 3, won the 145-pound division at the Great River Conference championship tournament.

The Rush City/Braham wrestling team finished third in the Great River Conference tournament with 142 points on Feb. 10, behind champions Aitkin (199) and runners-up Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (196) and ahead of Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson (135), Mille Lacs (111) and Ogilvie (110).

Senior Dylan Mielke (145 pounds) and junior Dalton Mielke (160) won individual championships to lead the Tiger effort.

Freshmen Daniel Mielke (152) and Hunter Hermanson (138) placed second in their classes. Senior Eric Eskuri took third at 285. Seventh-grader Tyler McElrath (106), eighth-grader Carson Shockman (113), sophomore Steven Kellem (120), senior Miro Nguyen (182) and sophomore Daniel Shellito (220) placed fourth. Senior Karter Niessen (170) and senior Jesse Anderson (195) placed fifth.

A day earlier, the Tigers bested Chisago Lakes 46-30 in their last dual meet of the season, finalizing their duals record at 4-5.

The Tigers faced Chisago Lakes again in the first round of the Section 7AA South subsection team tournament on Feb. 14. The Wildcats got their revenge, ousting the Tigers 40-37.

North Branch also competed in the 7AA South tournament, falling to Princeton 69-9.

Wrestlers from both teams will fight for individual berths to the state tournament when the Section 7AA individual tournament is contested at Grand Rapids on Feb. 24-25.