Saints bow out with loss to Forest Lake

Kaylyn Forliti brings the puck toward the blue line during the second period of the Saints’ season-ending loss at Forest Lake on Feb. 9.

Ranked fifth of eight in an initial Section 7AA tournament setup, the St. Francis/North Branch girls hockey team was dropped to No. 7 after a revote, charging them with the unenviable task of attempting to unseat No. 2 Forest Lake on the road. Forest Lake, rated No. 12 in most recent state polls, played up to its accustomed level when the teams met in a first-round matchup on Feb. 9, dealing the Saints a 5-1 defeat that put an end to their season.

The Rangers’ second line produced a pair of goals within the first nine minutes, with Kenzie Rugland completing both scoring attacks. Brieja Parent added a third goal late in the frame to drop the Saints further into the hole.

Junior forward and co-captain Sophie Zebro pulled a goal back for the Saints three minutes into the second period, with assists from sophomore defenseman Sydney Green and sophomore forward Lauren White. The goal broke a team scoreless streak that had stretched to 175 minutes since the third period of a 4-1 loss at Anoka on Jan. 26.

Forest Lake answered less than two minutes later when Rachel Golnitz restored the Ranger lead before Madi Nolan finalized the scoreline late in the period. Neither team found a goal in the third period.

With the loss, the St. Francis/North Branch season came to its end. The Saints finished the year 13-12-1 overall, a major improvement over its 7-16-1 mark in 2016-17. The Saints went 6-5-1 to earn 13 points within the Mississippi 8 Conference – that tally placed them fourth in the league, only two points out of the runner-up spot. Last year the Saints wound up sixth; seven teams comprise the M8 girls hockey circuit.

Kaylyn Forliti, the lone North Branch player on this year’s varsity squad, finished the season as the starting center on the Saints’ first line. The junior played in every game this season, amassing a total of nine goals and six assists for 15 total points. Her goals and points placed her second behind Zebro; her assists comprised the team’s third-best tally.

Forest Lake won a 5-4 overtime bout against Grand Rapids/Greenway to set up a date with Elk River/Zimmerman in the Section 7AA final, to be played at the Fogerty Arena in Blaine on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.