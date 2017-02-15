School Board – NORTH BRANCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 138

ORGANIZATIONAL SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

NORTH BRANCH AREA EDUCATION CENTER ROOM 126

JANUARY 12, 2017

The School Board of North Branch Independent School District 138 held its Organizational meeting on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the North Branch Area Education Center.

Roll Call: Kirby Ekstrom, Tim MacMillan, Cathie Pascavage, Darryl Goebel, Sarah Grovender, Mindy Michaud, and Superintendent Henton

Others in Attendance

Derrick Knutson, Jeff Andres, Lori Zimmerman, Becca Johnson, Diane Solberg, Scott Schraufnagel, Stacy Johnstone, Kirstin Perales, Coleman McDonough, Rebecca Chambers, Sonja Mueller, Joanne Kreitz, Joel Santjer, Anne Neu, Randi Johnson, Pat Tepoorten, and Arle Chambers

The Pledge of Allegiance was said by all.

The Oath of Office was read and Darryl Goebel, Sarah Grovender, Tim MacMillan, and Miranda Michaud were seated at the board table.

Nomination of Officers

Chair

Motion by Pascavage, seconded by Michaud to nominate Kirby Ekstrom as Chair. After a call for more nominations and none being received, Kirby Ekstrom was elected as Chair unanimously.

Vice Chair

Motion by Grovender, seconded by Goebel to nominate Tim MacMillan as Vice Chair. After a call for more nominations and none being received, Tim MacMillan was elected as Vice Chair unanimously.

Clerk

Motion by Ekstrom, seconded by MacMillan to nominate Mindy Michaud as Clerk. After a call for more nominations and none being received, Mindy Michaud was elected as Clerk unanimously.

Treasurer

Motion by MacMillan, seconded by Michaud to nominate Pascavage as Treasurer. After a call for more nominations and none being received, Cathie Pascavage was elected as Treasurer unanimously.

Setting Of Board Salary

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Pascavage and carried unanimously to keep the current reimbursement of $60 per meeting and $125 for all day meetings lasting more than four hours and to keep the current reimbursement for officers at the following amount: Chair at $800 annually; Vice Chair at $500 annually and Clerk and Treasurer at $300 annually.

Designation of Official Newspaper

Moved by Ekstrom, seconded by MacMillan and carried unanimously to designate the Post Review as the official newspaper.

Appointment of Law Firm Knutson, Flynn & Deans

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to keep Knutson, Flynn & Deans as the district law firm.

Designation of Official Depositories Wells Fargo Bank, Associated Bank, MN Trust Bank, Minnco Credit Union, Neighborhood National Bank, and North Star Bank

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Pascavage and carried unanimously to designate Wells Fargo Bank, Associated Bank, MN Trust Bank, Minnco Credit Union, Neighborhood National Bank, and North Star Bank as the official depositories.

Delegation of Authority to Make Electronic Funds Transfers on Behalf of the School District. Designate Randi Johnson, Paula Vaughn, Jennifer Thompson and Susan Shockley

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to designate Randi Johnson, Paula Vaughn, Jennifer Thompson and Susan Shockley the authority to make electronic funds transfers on behalf of the school district.

Setting Board Meeting Dates for 2017

Moved by Michaud, seconded by Goebel and carried unanimously to set the board meeting dates for 2017. The meeting dates for 2017 are as follows:

Meetings will be held at 5:30 pm.

Appointment of Board Committee Representatives

Moved by Goebel, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to approve the following committee assignments for 2017:

Authorization to use current check signer plate until new plate is processed

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Pascavage and carried unanimously to use the current check signer plate until a new plate is processed.

Approval of Resolution Providing Limited Authorization for the Superintendent and Director of Finance and Human Resources to Sign Contracts

Member McMillan introduced the following resolution and moved its adoption:

RESOLUTION PROVIDING LIMITED AUTHORIZATION FOR THE SUPERINTENDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCE AND HUMAN RESOURCES TO SIGN CONTRACTS

WHEREAS, Independent School District No. 138, North Branch, Minnesota (the School District) is an independent school district duly formed and organized pursuant to Minnesota law; and

WHEREAS, Minn. Stat. 123B.52, subd. 2 allows a school board of an independent school district to authorize the superintendent and business manager to sign contracts within the school districts adopted budget, and

WHEREAS, Minn. Stat. 123B.52, subd. 1 stipulates that contracts made without compliance with that statute shall be void.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the School Board that the Superintendent and Director of Finance and Human Resources shall have the authority to execute and deliver contracts within the School Districts adopted budget, as approved by the School Board. Any transaction in an amount exceeding the minimum for which bids are required must first be specifically authorized by the School Board and must fulfill all other applicable requirements.

The motion for the adoption of the foregoing resolution was duly seconded by Member Michaud, and upon vote being taken thereon, the following voted in favor thereof: Ekstrom, MacMillan, Pascavage, Goebel, Grovender, Michaud

and the following voted against: None

whereupon said resolution was declared duly passed and adopted.

Adoption of School Board Policy Book

Moved by Pascavage, seconded by Grovender and carried unanimously to adopt the School Board Policy Book.

Adjournment

Chair Ekstrom adjourned the Organizational meeting at 7:30 p.m. to go into the Regular Board Meeting.

Mindy Michaud, Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 15, 2017

653024

http://ecmpostreview.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/35/2017/02/653024-1.pdf