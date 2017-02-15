School Board – NORTH BRANCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 138

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

NORTH BRANCH AREA EDUCATION CENTER ROOM 126

JANUARY 12, 2017

The School Board of Independent School District 138 met in regular session on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 7:30 p.m. in the North Branch Area Education Center Board Room.

Board Chair Ekstrom called the meeting to order.

Roll Call: Kirby Ekstrom, Tim MacMillan, Cathie Pascavage, Darryl Goebel, Sarah Grovender, Miranda Michaud, and Superintendent Henton

Others in Attendance:

Derrick Knutson, Lori Zimmerman, Becca Johnson, Diane Solberg, Scott Schraufnagel, Stacy Johnstone, Kirstin Perales, Coleman McDonough, Sonja Mueller, Joanne Kreitz, Joel Santjer, Randi Johnson, Pat Tepoorten, and Arle Chambers

Approval of Agenda:

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

Recognition:

Superintendent Henton introduced Michelle Wille (unable to attend) and Joel Santjer who were presented with a certificate for being named TIES Exceptional Teachers for 2016. They were recognized at the December 13th TIES Education Technology Conference.

SUPERINTENDENTS REPORT

Superintendent Henton introduced Sunrise River Elementary School Principal Lori Zimmerman and Assistant Principal Becca Johnson who gave a presentation on initiatives happening at Sunrise, including Project Lead the Way LAUNCH, and balanced literacy.

CONSENT ITEMS

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Goebel and carried unanimously to approve the agenda.

A. Minutes of December 8, 2016 Regular School Board Meeting

B. Authorization of Payments, Transfers, and Investment Activity

2016A Bond Account Bank 06 $76,490.81

Accounts Payable, Bank 07 – $1,144,420.61

Auxiliary, Bank 12 – $3,489.31

Payroll, Bank 13 – $2,617,518.18

Scholarship, Bank 18 – $10,280.00

C. Personnel

1. Ruth Dickhausen, resignation effective December 29, 2016, as Schoolkeeper at North Branch Area Education Center

2. Bailey Milligan, resignation effective January 6, 2017, as School Age Care Adult Assistant

3. Amy Glaser, leave request effective January 3, 2017 through March 27, 2017, as Playground Assistant at Sunrise River Elementary School

4. Carol Beckerleg, MA+60, Step 17, extension of contract as .5 FTE Speech Language Pathologist at Sunrise River Elementary School from January 3, 2017 through June 9, 2017

5. Todd Johnson, employment effective January 4, 2017 as Bus Driver

6. Karen Barton, employment effective January 3, 2017, as Lunchroom/Playground Assistant at Sunrise River Elementary School

7. Jennifer Thompson, leave request effective March 9, 2017 through May 10, 2017 (9 weeks) as Bookkeeper at North Branch Area Education Center

8. Diane Higley, leave request effective January 3, 2017 through January 13, 2017, as SPED Assistant at North Branch Middle School

9. Randi Johnson, retirement effective September 29, 2017 as Director of Finance and Human Resources at North Branch Area Public Schools

10. Debra Enger, employment effective January 11, 2017, as Part-time Schoolkeeper at North Branch Area Education Center

11. 2016-17 Extra Curricular Winter Coach Positions

a. Roger Keller, Class 6, Step 2, as Middle School Boys Basketball Coach

b. Darin Marcussen, Class 6, Step 1, as Middle School Boys Basketball Coach

12. 2016-17 Activity Advisor Positions

a. Brittany Ahner, Class 6, Step 1, as Assistant Coach for High School Speech

b. Scott Tolzmann, Class 6, Step 1, as Assistant Coach for High School Speech

D. Acceptance of Donations

OPEN MIC

No one signed up for open mic.

OLD BUSINESS

A. Approval of the Second Reading of Policy 301 School District Administration

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Pascavage and carried unanimously to approve the second reading of Policy 301 School District Administration.

B. Approval of the Second Reading of Policy 302 Superintendent

Moved by Goebel, seconded by Grovender and carried unanimously to approve the second reading of Policy 302 – Superintendent.

C. Approval of the Second Reading of Policy 303 Superintendent Selection

Moved by Goebel, seconded by MacMillan and carried unanimously to approve the second reading of Policy 303 Superintendent Selection.

D. Approval of the Second Reading of Policy 305 Policy Implementation

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Grovender and carried unanimously to approve the second reading of Policy 305 Policy Implementation.

NEW BUSINESS

A. Approval to Request Proposals for Food Service Contract

Moved by Goebel, seconded Pascavage by and carried unanimously to approve proposals for a food service contract.

B. North Branch Policies to be Eliminated

Moved by Michaud, seconded by Goebel and carried unanimously to approve the elimination of the following North Branch policies.

NB Policy 2110 – The Superintendent of Schools

NB Policy 2112 Legal/Personnel Issues Arising During Absence of Superintendent and Asst. Superintendent

NB Policy 2210 – Elementary Principal

NB Policy 2211 – High School and Middle School Principals

C. Approval of Ratification of the Contract between the North Branch Support Staff Association and North Branch Independent School District for July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2018

Moved by Pascavage, seconded by MacMillan and carried unanimously to approve the ratification of the contract between the North Branch Support Staff Association and North Branch Independent School District for July 1, 2016, through June 30, 2018.

The agreement includes improvements to wages and benefits each year.

Language changes were made to articles on sick and personal leaves, and a number of clarifying changes were also made to address employee concerns.

The employees voted to ratify the agreement in December. We were told that the vote was unanimous.

INFORMATION

The board reviewed the January 2017 issue of the Board and Administrator.

BOARD REQUESTS

No formal request for information.

COMMITTEE REPORTS

A. SEE (Schools for Equity in Education) None

B. Negotiations Board Member Ekstrom reported that the school board and bus drivers union will meet on January 23rd for mediation.

C. MSBA Report Board Member Ekstrom showed a short video on MSBA: Where School Boards Learn to Lead. He will report next month on the MSBA conference he attended from January 10-13.

D. SCRED Report None

E. Staff Development Report None

F. OPEB Committee Report None

G. Policy Committee Report None

DATES TO REMEMBER

A. January 23, 2017 Bus Driver Mediation Session, 9:00 am, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 118

B. January 26, 2017 School Board Work Session, 5:30 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 118

C. February 9, 2017 Policy Committee Meeting, 4:30 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 118

D. February 9, 2017 Regular School Board Meeting, 5:30 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 126

E. February 23, 2017 School Board Work Session, 5:30 pm, North Branch Area Education Center, Room 118

Adjournment

Moved by MacMillan, seconded by Michaud and carried unanimously to adjourn the meeting at 8:13 p.m.

Mindy Michaud, Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 15, 2017

