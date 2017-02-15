School Board – NORTH BRANCH INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 138 NORTH BRANCH AREA EDUCATION CENTER SCHOOL BOARD WORKING SESSION JANUARY 26, 2017

The School Board of Independent School District 138 met in a Working Session on Thursday, January 26, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 118 at the North Branch Area Education Center.

Chair Ekstrom called the meeting to order.

The Pledge of Allegiance was said by all.

Roll Call: Kirby Ekstrom, Tim MacMillan, Cathie Pascavage, Darryl Goebel, Sarah Grovender, Mindy Michaud, and Superintendent Henton

Others in Attendance:

Denise Martin, Todd Tetzlaff, Becca Johnson, Kirstin Perales, Diane Solberg, Ian McWilliams, Scott Schraufnagel, Randi Johnson, Pat Tepoorten, and Arle Chambers

Items Discussed

Budget Discussion for 2017-18

Randi Johnson, Director of Finance and Human Resources, presented the budget forecast for 2017-18. The district is facing a $1.7-million-dollar deficit. The figure is higher than originally projected.

The Board members reviewed the budget timeline as presented by Pat Tepoorten, Community Relations Director. The budget forecast will be presented to all staff on Friday, January 27. During the months of February and early March, the Superintendent and the Director of Finance and Human Resources will gather staff input regarding the budget.

A public meeting will be held on March 9, 2017 at 5:30 pm in Room 126 to present the budget recommendation. The school board will adopt the final budget prior to June 30, 2017.

School Board Retreat

A school board retreat was scheduled for Saturday, April 8th from 8:00 am noon.

Adjournment

Chair Ekstrom adjourned the meeting at 6:47 pm.

Mindy Michaud, Clerk

