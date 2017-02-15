Sports Briefs – Feb. 15, 2017

Viking hockey stays hot

The North Branch boys hockey team extended its winning streak to seven with a 9-3 victory over Cambridge-Isanti, and non-league wins against Mora/Milaca (7-1) and St. Paul Highland Park (4-2) last week. The Vikings trailed for less than four minutes across the trio of games. Brady Meyer scored four times against Mora, with Jacob Richards, Joe Fabini and Nick Fairbanks each adding one to the tally. Meyer scored again against Highland Park, adding to netters earned by Justin Sachs, Cody Moline and Ryan Bikrit. Against Cambridge it was Moline’s turn to put in four, with Fairbanks (two), Meyer, Richards and Alec Hink also scoring. Trevor Mellen picked up three personal wins in goal; the team’s seven-game winning spin has upped the junior’s goaltending record to 13-7-1. The Vikings as a unit are 14-8-1. They tested their win streak against Moose Lake on Feb. 14 after press time and will play Chisago Lakes at the two teams’ mutual home on Feb. 16. The Vikings will learn their seeding and path in the Section 5A playoffs this weekend.



Dragons await sectional fate

The Two Rivers Conference champion Pine City/Rush City boys hockey team completed its regular season run a week earlier than most programs around the state, allowing the team to rest up ahead of the Section 5A playoffs. The Dragons won their last two games, 7-0 against the Blizzard on Feb. 7 and 3-2 against Proctor on Feb. 9 to finalize their regular season record at 18-7. Jake Lindblom (two), Kyle Wiener (two), Ethan White, Brendan Westbrook and Jonah Bergstrom accounted for the goals against the Blizzard, a co-op of five schools in westernmost Wisconsin. Bergstrom, Lindblom and Westbrook scored in the Proctor victory. Westbrook finished with the team lead in goals (33), while Bergstrom topped the charts in assists (38). The Dragons now await the release of the Section 5A bracket; they went 10-4 against potential sectional opposition during the regular year.

RC boys win 1 of 3

The Rush City boys basketball team went 1-2 last week, sandwiching a 59-25 win over Isle on Feb. 7 between losses to Holdingford (59-28 on Feb. 6) and Pine City (83-65 on Feb. 10). The Holdingford game was scheduled after a match between the two teams at the St. John’s Prep tournament in December was lost due to a blizzard. The Tigers’ overall record stands at 6-11. A 6-6 mark within the Great River Conference held the Tigers at fourth in the standings behind Hinckley-Finlayson, Braham and Pine City, the teams responsible for five of the Tigers’ six league defeats. The Tigers will return to action at Hinckley on Feb. 16 and at home against Onamia on Feb. 17.

Difficulties continue for NB boys

The North Branch boys basketball team lost both of its Mississippi 8 contests last week, dropping its league record 0-9. The Vikings lost 83-54 at St. Michael-Albertville on Feb. 7 and 76-34 to Rogers on Feb. 10. Sophomore center Zach Gazda was the top scorer at STMA with 17. Junior guards Brady Brodin (10) and Dylan Ramberg (nine) were next, followed by junior forward Jonah Marcussen (seven). Marcussen was the top man against Rogers with 11. Junior guard Ben Roetjjer scored seven and Brodin put up five. The Vikings also lost a nonconference matchup at Cloquet 86-58 on Feb. 11, dropping their overall record to 3-16 and extending their run of losses since the new year began to 13 straight. The Vikings played St. Francis on Feb. 14; they host Princeton on Feb. 26 and Hibbing on Feb. 17.