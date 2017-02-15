Stacy native to lead Minnesota, Crookston volleyball

Sarah Rauen

Stacy native Sarah Rauen has been hired as the head coach of the volleyball program at the University of Minnesota, Crookston, the school’s sports information office announced recently.

Prior to signing on at Crookston, Rauen served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State for four years, following a three-year stint in the same position at her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay.

In a press release related to her hiring, Rauen said: “I would like to thank Stephanie Helgeson, Kamille Wahlin and the entire search committee for the time and effort they put into showing me what it means to be a part of the Minnesota, Crookston campus and Golden Eagle athletics. After spending time on campus and meeting the staff and returning players, it was clear that the program has a bright future. I am extremely excited for the opportunity to join the Golden Eagle community.”

As an assistant to North Dakota State head coach Kari Thompson, Rauen helped train nine Bison players to All-Summit League honors and contributed to a nine-win improvement between the team’s 2014 record and its 2015 mark.

Working with her former college coach Debbie Kirch at Wisconsin, Green Bay, Rauen helped libero Brittany Groth to All-Horizon League, All-Region and honorable mention All-American status.

As a player for the Phoenix, Rauen worked the back line as a libero for the Green Bay team that won the Horizon League championship in 2003 and set a school record for most digs in a career (1,519).

Rauen starred for the volleyball squad at North Branch before graduating in 2003.

Minnesota, Crookston is a member of the Division II Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, a 16-member association that includes Minnesota, Duluth as well as the state universities at Mankato, Bemidji, Moorhead and Marshall. The Golden Eagles finished 6-14 in the league play last year, and 10-18 overall.