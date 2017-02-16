Community & People

Winter Fest: a warm celebration in North Branch

By
Always one of the most popular events, the vintage snowmobile expo at JJ’s Bowl &amp; Lounge drew visitors throughout the day. Graham carves a few creations that are interactive. He turned this block of ice into a snowmobile people can sit on. Rob Graham, the longtime ice sculptor for Winter Fest, works on his ice sculptures at North Branch Central Park. New this year was the only indoor event at Winter Fest: the family puzzle contest. Here, from left, Corey, Zach and Lorie Petrik work together to finish a puzzle. Jamison Zarbok focuses intently on matching a few puzzles pieces together at the family puzzle contest.
<
>
New this year was the only indoor event at Winter Fest: the family puzzle contest. Here, from left, Corey, Zach and Lorie Petrik work together to finish a puzzle.

The annual celebration of all things frigid Feb. 11 in North Branch didn’t really seem to live up to its name, but people came out to the event, nonetheless.
It was a warm day for Winter Fest, with temperatures peaking in the low 40s, but the celebration was well-attended, maybe due to the fact that people didn’t have to put on so many layers of clothes to venture outdoors.
Photos by Derrick Knutson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *