Winter Fest: a warm celebration in North Branch

< > New this year was the only indoor event at Winter Fest: the family puzzle contest. Here, from left, Corey, Zach and Lorie Petrik work together to finish a puzzle.

The annual celebration of all things frigid Feb. 11 in North Branch didn’t really seem to live up to its name, but people came out to the event, nonetheless.

It was a warm day for Winter Fest, with temperatures peaking in the low 40s, but the celebration was well-attended, maybe due to the fact that people didn’t have to put on so many layers of clothes to venture outdoors.

Photos by Derrick Knutson