Working hard to create opportunities for students and staff

A school district like ours, which remains one of the lowest funded in the state, must do everything it can to maximize available funding as well as look for alternatives to create opportunities for students and staff.

We ensure best use of our funding with a variety of cost-saving measures such as our energy efficiency efforts, grants, and partnerships. One of our most successful partnerships is in the news this week, as the North Branch Area Education Foundation announced grant recipients for 2017.

The idea of creating an educational foundation was first brought forward as part of the school district’s 2008-2013 strategic plan. Interested community members and staff worked hard to create what has become a wonderfully successful asset to our students and community.

For the last several years, the NBAEF has very successfully raised funds for education through a variety of events; most notably the “Perfect 10” event each fall that raises tens of thousands of dollars. I am extremely grateful to the businesses and organizations that support the event, and the community members and staff that attend each year and give so generously.

Much of the money raised from these events is used to create grant opportunities for staff. This year, the foundation awarded $21,204.00 in grants to cover the cost of equipment like laser engravers, field trips, musical instruments, and much more. Its “Fund a Dream” program purchased a classroom set of virtual reality glasses that allow users to take virtual field trips anywhere in the world. I recently strolled around the Lincoln Memorial and Mount Rushmore without ever leaving my office!

NBAPS is deeply grateful for the foundation and the passion for education its members bring to the community every day. We thank them for their tireless support of our school district!

Working with our partners, like the NBAEF and many organizations and private businesses, we are able to enhance the educational experience at NBAPS. These partnerships are one way NBAPS finds resources to benefit our students by supplementing increasingly inadequate state education funding.