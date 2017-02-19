It’s all about the garden expo

On March 4, the Chisago County Master Gardeners will present the Annual Expo at North Branch Area High School.

Many of you who are on our mailing list have already sent in registration for the classes they want. I can’t list all the great things that are going on at the expo. I can only highlight the classes for each session. Each session has five offerings.

Session one includes learning about raising peppers, raising hydrangeas, dealing with common weeds, organic farming, and tea time from your garden.

Session two includes growing blueberries, native plant pocket gardens, growing a healthy lawn, pruning your landscape shrubs, and fairy gardens.

Session three includes backyard orchard basics, lilies- jewels of the garden, backyard chickens, square foot gardening, and grafting basics.

Our keynote speakers are Jan and Bob Welsh from the Minnesota DNR. Their topic is “How to attract the wildlife you love and how to get rid of the wildlife you don’t.”

There will be time for you to browse the lunchroom area to shop from local vendors. They have a great variety of products to buy and expertise to go with it. In fact, some don’t attend all the classes, but rather spend time learning tips for the vendors.

Don’t forget to come to our area and ask questions that we hopefully can answer or just meet us one on one. I will be taking orders for bare root fruits and vegetables.

There will be lunch period for visiting with vendors or eating. You can bring your own lunch, go out to eat, or buy a pre-ordered lunch — that must be ordered by February 24. This should be sent in with your registration.

The cost is only $10 per person for the entire day if you pre-register. Walk-in registration is $15 per person. Early registration closes on Feb. 24. I strongly suggest you register early because some of the classes are already filling up.

If you don’t have information on the expo please call the Extension Office at 651-277-0151 and ask for Sue. Again, the expo is 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 4. Registration opens at 8 a.m. It will be held at the North Branch Area High School.