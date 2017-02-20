Candles light the way through Wild River

< >

The event at Wild River State Park the evening of Feb. 11 was advertised as a candlelight ski and snowshoe event, but the unseasonably warm temperatures resulted in nobody snowshoeing and only a limited number of people skiing. However, the event was well-attended. Visitors took advantage of the mild evening to hike around 6 miles of lit trails, enjoy hot chocolate at the visitor and trail centers and bask in the glow of a raging bonfire in an open field.

Photos by Derrick Knutson