North Branch police reports major arrests and incidents that occur in the city limits. Chisago County Sheriff’s Office reports major crimes and arrests within Chisago County. The time refers to the time the incident was reported on the corresponding date.

North Branch:

Incidents:

Feb. 7: 360th St., Lincoln Trl., vehicle crash, injury reported. (7:19 a.m.)

6400 block of Main St., vandalism. (9:16 a.m.)

6300 block of Elm St., intoxicated driver reported. (9:59 a.m.)

Feb. 8: 38000 block of Casselberry Dr., theft reported. (8:10 p.m.)

Feb. 9: 5800 block of St. Croix Trl., theft of gas. (5:59 a.m.)

6700 block of Main St., vandalism. (8:52 a.m.)

5900 block of Main St., theft of gas. (10:02 a.m.)

5900 block of Main St., theft of gas. (10:11 a.m.)

5400 block of St. Croix Trl., theft reported. (11:06 a.m.)

Feb. 10: 5100 block of 366th St., criminal damage to property. (3:16 p.m.)

Feb. 11: 6300 block of Main St., disturbance reported. (4:54 p.m.)

6300 block of Main Street, intoxicated driver reported. (6:27 p.m.)

40000 block of Fenian Way, residential burglary – in progress. (9:49 p.m.)

Chisago County:

Incidents:

Feb. 6: 46300 block of Galaxy Ave., Rush City, a deputy reported a man almost froze to death after he left his vehicle on the freeway. The man lost his dog, who ran away after the accident. The man had to start a garbage can on fire to warm up. A passerby called the Sheriff’s Office. Lakes Region EMS was dispatched to the scene. The man warmed up after about 45 minutes. The dog was located 1.5 miles away. The man was then transported to his son’s house in North Branch. The deputy was initially unable to make contact with the owner of the garbage can. (3:09 a.m.)

46000 block of Galaxy Ave., Rush City, criminal damage to property reported; a deputy spoke to a homeowner who said her garbage can was burned. She was advised that a deputy had dealt with the situation early that morning. The homeowner told the deputy that the garbage company was going to charge her $75 for a new one. The issue was referred to the deputy who had dealt with the incident earlier in the morning. (8:02 a.m.)

1500 block of W. 4th St., Rush City, theft of vehicle reported; a man contact authorities and spoke with a deputy. He told the deputy that he went into the Holiday gas station, and upon returning he found his vehicle was stolen. State Patrol located the stolen vehicle in Pine County and got into a pursuit with the suspect. He crashed the vehicle and was arrested. Charges were referred to the Chisago County Attorney’s Office. (8:27 a.m.)

Feb. 8: 700 block of 460th St., Harris, commercial burglary reported; a man told a deputy sometime between Jan. 20 and 26 someone had entered his non-alarmed east shop and taken tools. He is missing two snap-on scanners and their accessories, along with the cases they were in. He is also missing a chain saw. The deputy provided the man with theft forms and explained to him how to complete that process. (2:48 p.m.)

11000 Kost Dam Rd., Kost Dam, suspicious vehicle reported; a deputy approached the vehicle to find a man in it. Upon speaking to the man, the deputy learned he had a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. The deputy arrested the man and discovered he was in possession of drug paraphernalia, including a hypodermic needle. The man admitted the needle contained methamphetamine. The man was charged with fifth-degree drug possession.

Feb. 9: 32000 block of Teal Ave., Shafer Twp., fire call; while a deputy was en route, dispatch advised him that all occupants had made it out of the home. When he arrived on scene, Shafer Fire was already there. No injuries were reported. The source of the fire was a chimney. (10:13 p.m.)

Feb. 10: 600 block of 503rd Cir. W., Stanchfield, theft of snowmobile reported. (11:09 a.m.)

Bookings:

Feb. 6: Jacob Dean Theis, 25, St. Francis, third degree burglary.

Bailey Marie Peterson-Ford, 26, Lindstrom, third degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance – hallucinogen.

Lucia Marie Villarreal, 23, Isanti, third degree burglary.

Richard Allen Dehmer, 42, Taylors Falls, domestic assault.

Lawrence Sterling Jones, 27, Harris, probation violation.

David Alan Otts, 54, Chisago City, DWI.

Feb. 7: Tiffany Renee Radden, 31, Oakdale, fourth degree assault, fifth degree assault, attempting to disarm a police officer, DWI.

Dawn Larae Johnson, 42, Lindstrom, fifth degree assault.

Stuart William Hanmer, 27, Rush City, fifth degree assault, contempt of court.

Melissarae April Dixson, 48, Lindstrom, operate a motor vehicle under a controlled substance, second degree DWI, refuse to submit to chemical test.

Feb. 8: John Michael Grund, 53, North Branch, third degree DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teresa Ann Johnson, 58, Rush City, theft.

Michael Lee Tessneer, 63, Harris, providing liquor to someone under 21 years old.

Feb. 9: Trevor Scott Peterson, 20, Stacy, contempt of court, trespassing.

George James Selva, Taylors Falls, domestic assault – strangulation.

Weston Harold Harris, 35, Chisago City, DWI, refusal to submit to chemical test.

Samantha Lori Lundholm, 22, Lindstrom, third degree DWI.

Feb. 10: Brent Alan Scholer, 44, Harris, probation violation.

Feb. 12: John Joseph Ullman, 35, North Branch, DWI.

Laura Jo Skelton, 22, Stacy, fourth degree DWI.

John Carl Albrecht, 48, Stacy, driving after license cancellation – inimical to public safety.

Jenna Mae Foyt, 32, Forest Lake, theft.

Alex James Bauer, 23, Wyoming, DWI.