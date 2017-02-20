Ruth Irene Lindholm

Ruth “Irene” (Widell) Lindholm, age 87 of Chisago City, died on February 16, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Elsie, and her sister Norma.

Irene is survived by her husband Venzel, daughters Robyn (Ron) and Lori (John), son Steve, eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, sister Louise, many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Irene graduated from North Branch High School in 1946. She married Venzel Lindholm in 1947.

She enjoyed sewing, traveling, making greeting cards, loved her family and taking care of her grandchildren. Her favorite winter spot was Branson, Missouri and also spent some time in Apache Junction, Arizona. Her favorite summer spot was Grand Marais.

Visitation 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom with a private interment at Chisago Memorial Park in Chisago City. Memorials preferred to Alzheimer's Association.