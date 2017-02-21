Loving Mom and Grandma

Post navigation

Click for Weather Today Tonight Upcoming Events Fire and Ice Lions Lunge - 1:00 pm View All Events

Gerry M. Sobania, age 79, of North Branch, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2017.She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tony; and daughter, Donna.She is survived by daughters, Mary (Dale Olson), Jani Mell (Mark Krinke), Debbie (Roger) Parks, Karen (Steve) Keocher; and grandchildren, Derek Parks, Alex Parks, Chelsey Mell, Zachary Mell, Brieanna Keocher.A private burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.Cards and memorials may be directed to Mattson Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 343 N. Shore Drive, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Online condolences may be made at www.mattsonfuneralhome.com.