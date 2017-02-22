Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – NESSEL TOWNSHIP

REQUEST FOR

GRAVEL QUOTES

Nessel Township is accepting quotes for 7000 cubic yards of modified Class 1, gravel aggregate, under MN-DOT specification (#3138) except that the #200 sieve shall be modified to 9-13%. With 3/4inch material. 4000 cubic yards of aggregate material to be delivered and spread with belly dump at various township roads no later than June 13, 2017 & 3000 cubic yards of aggregate material to be delivered and spread with belly dump at various township roads no later than August 9, 2017.The contractor will supply the township with material sample test results before product is delivered. Nessel Township may also take material samples at delivery location & crushing pit may perform random truck weighing. Send quotes to Nessel Township, 49205 Acacia Trail, Stanchfield, MN. 55080. Quotes will be accepted until 8:00 pm Thursday, March 9, 2017. A Certificate of Insurance must accompany all quotes. Nessel Township reserves the right to reject any and/or all quotes.

Stanley Iskierka

Clerk of Nessel Township

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 22, 2017

654223