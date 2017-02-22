One dead, one in custody following shooting

At about 12:33 p.m. today, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting that occurred in North Chisago Lake Township.

One male individual is confirmed to be dead at the scene and one person is in custody, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

“It happened in the middle of the road (Lindo Trail),” Chisago County Sheriff Rick Duncan said. “There must have been some dispute.”

At this time, Duncan said the Sheriff’s Office doesn’t know what the relationship might have been between the two people involved.

An investigation is underway by Chisago County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. There is no further danger to the public.