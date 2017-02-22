Ordinances – CITY OF HARRIS

ORDINANCE NUMBER 2016-10

AN ORDINANCE REPEALING SECTION 131.16 OF THE HARRIS CITY CODE REGARDING THE DISCHARGE OF FIREARMS

The City Council of the City of Harris City hereby ordains as follows:

That Title XIII, Chapter 131, Section 131.16 Discharging Firearms is hereby repealed in its entirety.

Passed by the City Council of the City of Harris, Minnesota this 13th day of February, 2017.

This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the official newspaper of the City of Harris.

Diane Miller

Mayor

ATTEST:

Joanne Dargay

City Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 22, 2017

654091