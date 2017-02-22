Ordinances – CITY OF HARRIS

ORDINANCE NUMBER 2016-10
AN ORDINANCE REPEALING SECTION 131.16 OF THE HARRIS CITY CODE REGARDING THE DISCHARGE OF FIREARMS
The City Council of the City of Harris City hereby ordains as follows:
That Title XIII, Chapter 131, Section 131.16 Discharging Firearms is hereby repealed in its entirety.
Passed by the City Council of the City of Harris, Minnesota this 13th day of February, 2017.
This ordinance shall take effect and be in force from and after its publication in the official newspaper of the City of Harris.
Diane Miller
Mayor
ATTEST:
Joanne Dargay
City Clerk
Published in the
ECM Post Review
February 22, 2017
654091