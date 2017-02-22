Ordinances – CITY OF STACY

TITLE & SUMMARY OF ORDINANCES PURSUANT TO MINN. STAT. SECTION 412.191, SUBD. 4

The City Council for the City of Stacy, Chisago County, Minnesota, has authorized publication of the Title & Summary of the following ordinance. Printed copies of the ordinance are available for inspection during regular office hours at the office of the City Clerk, Stacy City Hall, 30955

Forest Boulevard, Stacy, Minnesota 55079, and on our website www.stacymn.org.

Ordinance No. 2017-2-1

Ordinance Title: AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE STACY CITY CODE CHAPTER 151 SUBDIVISION REGULATIONS, AMENDING SUBSECTION 151.52 SIDEWALKS AND 151.81 IMPROVEMENTS

Summary: The ordinance is establishing regulations for sidewalks in new developments in all zoning districts.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 22, 2017

