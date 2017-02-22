Pursuit of homicide suspect ends in Taylors Falls

Man kills himself after shooting at police

From the St. Croix

County Sheriff’s Office

On Feb. 18 at 11:34 p.m., deputies of the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in the 700 block of North Meadow Drive in Hudson Township, Wisconsin, for a report of a violent domestic dispute with a 28-year-old man, later identified as Logan T. Reese. He had stabbed one family member and beaten another one with a stick. The family, except for the mother, had taken shelter in a garage on the property.

Upon arrival, deputies learned the mother was still inside the residence, along with her armed son. Deputies made entry, located the woman, who was suffering from obvious stab wounds, and removed her from the residence. They took her to a waiting ambulance. She was then pronounced deceased.

The mother has been identified as 49-year-old Charlene Wold. After an extensive search of the area, deputies were unable to locate Reese at the scene. It was determined he was likely driving a white Pontiac Grand Am and had fled the scene prior to the deputies’ arrival.

At about 12:46 a.m., as deputies were driving to Reese’s address in Glenwood City, Wisconsin, the St. Croix County 911 center received a call from a neighbor reporting a fire in Reese’s apartment.

At about 1:15 a.m., an officer with the Woodville Wisconsin Police Department observed a white Pontiac Grand Am driving on U.S. Highway 12. As the officer was following the suspect vehicle (without emergency lights activated) and waiting for additional units to arrive, Reese shot out of his vehicle in the direction of the Woodville officer. The officer then activated his emergency equipment and engaged in a pursuit of Reese. Also involved in the subsequent pursuit and efforts to pop the tires of Reese’s vehicle with deflation devices were St. Croix Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Baldwin police, Hammond police, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Amery police, St. Croix Falls police and Chisago County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The pursuit covered 50 miles through St. Croix and Polk counties in Wisconsin and ended in Chisago County. During the pursuit, Reese fired multiple rounds at law enforcement before crashing into a median barrier on U.S. Highway 8 in Taylors Falls. Upon crashing, Reese fired more shots.

At about 2:05 a.m., Reese was found dead inside his vehicle with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

This case remains under investigation. The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation for the occurrences in Wisconsin, and the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation for Minnesota.

No other information is being released at this time.

“Our hearts go out to the family in this case,” St. Croix County Sheriff John Shilts said. “I would also like to thank the various agencies who assisted and continue to assist my office in this investigation.”