RC School Board closes open lunches for high school students

by Noelle Logan

Contributing writer

The Rush City School Board at its Feb. 16 meeting voted to discontinue the high school’s open lunch policy.

The request was presented by Rush City High School Principal Brent Stavig.

School board members Stephanie Folkema, Scott Tryon, Matt Meissner and Matt Perrault voted in favor of the action, with members Scott Anderson and Teri Umbreit casting dissenting votes.

“The only reason I bring this forward is for the safety of our students and the security of our buildings,” Stavig said.

Rush City, prior to the board’s action, was one of the few districts in the state that allowed its high school students to leave the building for lunch.

Stavig said at the beginning of the discussion he wanted to close open lunch or at least temporary close it until the next School Board meeting in March.

“If we have a lockdown with an outside threat during open lunch, how is that going to work?” he asked the board. “It is an unnecessary risk, in my opinion.”

Dalton Ramberg, a junior at the high school, challenged the proposal. He presented a case to the board to keep open lunch. Ramberg did a student survey with 180 students. The vast majority, 173 students, wanted to keep open lunch.

One of the questions on the survey asked if the students were happy with the school lunches. On a scale from 1 to 10, the average score was 4. Also, only one student stated he felt full after eating the school lunch.

“It is not practical to close down open lunch,” Ramberg said. “It is a privilege that students see as trust between them and the teachers.”

Ramberg also went out into the community with a petition to keep open lunch at the high school, that more than 100 people signed.

Board Chairperson Stefanie Folkema told Ramberg that there is a School Board Advisory Committee that is working on improving school lunches. Ramberg said he knew this and that he was at the meeting for two reasons: to keep open lunch and to improve the high school’s lunches.

“I don’t see how having open or closed lunch has any bearing on the food service,” School Board Member Matt Meissner said.

Folkema then motioned that the board should temporarily close open lunch and wait until March to vote.

Board Member Scott Tryon thanked Ramberg for the way he presented his case professionally and with facts. However, Tryon then motioned to close open lunch without waiting until March. The motion was approved. The new policy went into effect Feb. 21.

“Ninety-nine percent of the schools in Minnesota do not have open lunch,” Stavig said. “It is amazing that we went as long as we did with the privilege. Again, we have to look out for the safety of everyone.”

In other news

• Rush City High School student Carlie Mell was recognized as a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship. Less than 1 percent of students entered get chosen. She has secured $40,000 in scholarships.

• The School Board approved a resolution that directs Superintendent Teresa Dupre to look at whether there needs to be staffing changes. Dupre said the district does not anticipate making any personnel cuts.