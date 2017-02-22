School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT #139

MINUTES OF REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

January 19, 2017

The Organizational/Regular School Board Meeting was called to order by Chairperson Folkema at 5:30 p.m. in Room 201 at the Rush City High School.

Roll Call

Board Members present: Scott Tryon, Stefanie Folkema, Teri Umbreit, Matt Meissner, Scott Anderson, Matt Perreault, (student members) Haley Van Dyke and Noah Griser. Others in attendance: Teresa Dupre, Superintendent; Laureen Frost, Business Manager; Jason Mielke, Elementary Principal; Brent Stavig, High School Principal; a representative from the East Central Minnesota Post Review, and Greg Crowe from Ehlers.

Approval of Regular School Board Meeting Agenda

Motion #01117 by Meissner seconded by Perreault approving the Regular School Board Meeting agenda as presented. Motion carried unanimously.

Election of Officers/Committee Assignments/ School Board Organization

Chair: Chairperson Folkema called for nominations for Chairperson for the year 2017. Umbreit nominating Stefanie Folkema as Chairperson of the School Board for the year 2017. Hearing no further nominations Chairperson Folkema called for a vote and the vote passed unanimously.

Vice Chair: Chairperson Folkema called for nominations for Vice Chair. Whereupon, Folkema nominating Teri Umbreit as Vice Chairperson of the School Board for the year 2017. Hearing no further nominations Chairperson Folkema called for a vote and the vote passed unanimously.

Clerk: Chairperson Folkema called for nominations for Clerk. Whereupon, Anderson nominating Scott Tryon as Clerk of the School Board for the year 2017. Hearing no further nominations Chairperson Folkema called for a vote and the vote passed unanimously.

Treasurer: Chairperson Folkema called for nominations for Treasurer. Whereupon, Tryon nominating Scott Anderson as Treasurer of the School Board for the year 2017. Hearing no further nominations Chairperson Folkema called for a vote and the vote passed unanimously.

Directors: Chairperson Folkema appointed board members Matt Meissner and Matt Perreault as Directors for the year 2017.

Committee Assignments

After discussion and review of the various committees of the school board, the following committees and committee assignments were made for board members for the year 2017:

St. Croix River Education District Scott Tryon, Teri Umbreit (alternate)

Board Advisory Committee Representative Stefanie Folkema and Teri Umbreit

Continuing Education Committee Representative Stefanie Folkema, Matt Perreault (alternate)

East Central MN Educational Cable Cooperative Matt Meissner, Scott Anderson (alternate)

Comparable Worth/ Insurance Committee Stefanie Folkema, Scott Tryon (alternate)

Negotiation Committee All Board members

MSBA Legislative Liaison Representative Scott Anderson

INFINITY Governing Board Matt Perreault, Matt Meissner (alternate)

TIES Joint Board Representative Teresa Dupre and Stefanie Folkema

MN State HS League Representative Teresa Dupre

Schools For Equity In Education All Board members

Motion #01217 by Meissner seconded by Perreault to approve the following organizational items for 2017:

– Adopt Roberts Rules of Order.

– Board Compensation ($45 per meeting or $90 per day).

– Establish ECM Post Review as official newspaper.

– MN School District Liquid Asset Fund, PMA Trust Fund, Northwood Bank Rush City and Unity Bank Rush City as official depositories for district financial resources.

– Accounts Payable position will coordinate credit card use.

– Superintendent will communicate with attorneys Rupp, Anderson, Squires & Waldspurger; Ratwick, Roszak, Maloney; or Knutson, Flynn et.al.

– Membership in the following organizations: Minnesota School Board Association, Resource Training and Solutions Membership, Resource Training and Solutions Mgmt. Asst. Program, Resource Training and Solutions-Health & Safety, CMERDC, MSHSL, Schools for Equity in Education, Infinity Online Learning, and TIES.

– Confirm school board meeting dates and new meeting time: Meetings will remain on the third Thursday of every month except October where the board meeting will be the fourth Thursday. Meeting time will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Approval of Consent Agenda Items

Motion #01317 by Umbreit seconded by Meissner approving the following Consent Agenda items:

Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting of December 22, 2016.

Bills, obligations, and invoices totaling $683,505.01 for Rush City, and $449,055.24 for SCRED

Approve Personnel

Rush City ISD #139

Discontinuation of employment for Brittany Saumer, Elementary Paraprofessional, effective January 9, 2017

Employ Ashley Gertz, Tiger Care Coordinator, effective January 25, 2017

Employ Katie Meier, Jr High Gymnastics Coach, effective 2016-17 season

SCRED

FMLA Request for Brandie Christenson, School Nurse NB, 3 days per week, effective January 10 Feb 6 2017

Motion carried unanimously.

Consideration of Item(s) Removed From Consent Agenda

None

Recognition/Policy Review

The school board recognized the student school board members Haley VanDyke and Noah Griser and wished them well as they both apply for the MSBA Scholarship.

In a first reading the Board discussed the following policies: Policy 306 Administrator Code of Ethics, Policy 416 Drug and Alcohol Testing, Policy 417 Chemical Use and Abuse, Policy 420 Students and Employees with Serious, Communicable, or Infectious Conditions, Policy 423 Employee to Student Relationships, Policy 424 License Status

Financial Information

1. Investments: Business Manager Frost reported that the district has $1,782,968 invested as of December 31, 2016. Frost noted that a large debt redemption check would be going out within the next month.

2. Revenue/Expenditure Update: Business Manager Frost reviewed the 2016-17 revenue and expenditure report noting that general fund revenues are in stronger than expenditures to date.

Communications

Superintendent Dupre explained new software called Transfinder – merged with our student database system to ensure accuracy, enhance bus routing, and support safety and communication efforts. Board is supportive of purchasing the software to begin training this school year. Transportation budget will be used for payment. Decision will need to be made by the end of February 2017.

Reports

Positive Points

Principal Brent Stavig presented from the HS:

Priority Area 1: Achieve Academic Excellence

Kate Gillis attended the Business Professionals of America (BPA) contest in Grand Rapids. She studied, trained, and ultimately competed in four separate events. This is a first for RCHS. We are very proud of the small team and their accomplishments.

January 16th staff development day included MTSS Referral process, ADSIS Push-in training, Math curriculum kickoff, Formative assessments, Next Generation projector demo.

Priority Area 2: Foster a Positive and Safe Environment

Utilizing Hazeldens Lifelines, Postvention, Responding to Suicide and Other Traumatic Death, our newly formed Crisis Team provided a well-organized, strategic response to the passing of a High School student.

January 16th staff development day also included TSA trauma sensitive schools training and a message from the superintendent about the importance of teacher to student relationships.

Priority Area 3: Financial Stability to Support the District Mission

Internal planning for next year is underway. Our goal is to ensure we utilize our resources as efficiently as possible and find unique ways to enhance programming.

Priority Area 4: Strengthen Community Relationships

Lion Vern spoke to the Leos Club about the history of the Leos and Lions. The club will explore holding a benefit for Maureen Jordan after losing her home to fire.

Elementary Principal Mielke shared the following:

Priority Area 1: Achieve Academic Excellence

Our teaching teams worked extremely hard putting together rubrics and continuing to align Benchmark literacy curriculum to standards throughout the professional development day which will continue on January 27.

All of our 2nd- 6th grade students took the Winter MAP math test to examine growth and progress towards proficiency. The results will be back by next week and our teaching teams can then research deficit areas in PLCs.

Priority Area 2: Foster a Positive and Safe Environment

To further advance fostering safe and positive environments across all stakeholders I recently completed a one-hour training with all paraprofessionals to better understand behavioral interventions and supports.

On January 23 I will also be meeting with the bus drivers to again increase positive behavior awareness.

Our new school counselor Sam Hines recently completed a needs assessment with all teachers which gave us a better understanding of what we feel the social and emotional needs are of the preK-6th grade student population.

Priority Area 3: Financial Stability to Support the District Mission

We recently received another grant from MDE that was submitted in mid-November. This grant is for $10,000 and is to be used for professional development and supplies district wide in how to deal with behavioral issues utilizing PBIS methods.

Priority Area 4: Strengthen Community Relationships

Our first 4th-6th grade night of the arts programs received very positive feedback from many community members. There were many positives about having it on a Friday night due to grandparents and relatives being able to enjoy the shows.

Our 6th grade classes recently completed a tour and heard historical stories from the North Chisago County Historical Society. The museum visits were very well received by the members and our students. A great school to community relationship building opportunity.

Updates

None

Meetings Attended

Board members Umbreit and Folkema reported a recent School Board Advisory Meeting.

Old Business

Superintendent shared progress on her goals prior to the school board meeting. There were no follow up comments or questions regarding the progress.

The school board and Rush City teachers have not yet reached an agreement on a Q Comp mid-year correction. Teachers are not comfortable with the alternative payment schedule that was originally submitted to MDE. A mid year correction will need full agreement from teachers and school board.

New Business

$1,075,000 General Obligation Facilities Maintenance Bonds – Motion #01417 by Meissner seconded by Perreault to accept bid received from Northland Securities, Inc. at a true interest rate of 2.0468% over the 10 year length of the bonds.

Budget Revision FY17: Business Manger Frost reviewed the preliminary budget for the 2016-17 school year and the proposed revised budget. The revised budget shows General Fund revenues $30,938 stronger than expenditures resulting in a projected growth in fund balance by this amount. There was very little change from the Preliminary budget, enrollment projections for the revised budget remain the same as the preliminary budget. Motion #01517 by Meissner seconded by Perreault to accept 2016-17 Revised Budget.

Capital Reserve – Motion #01617 by Umbreit seconded by Perreault that commencing June 30, 2017 each year the District will reserve $25,000 of the annual revenue received for Long Term Facilities Maintenance with the intent for this reserve account to accrue for larger future facilities projects.

Motion #01717 by Meissner seconded by Perreault to approve Superintendents Contract for the 2017-18 school year. Superintendent Dupre and the School Board have agreed to a one-year contract inclusive of a freeze on salary and benefits for the 2017-18 school year. Motion passes unanimously.

Calendar

Regular Board Mtg. Room 201, High School 2/16/17 5:30 p.m.

Adjournment

Motion #01816 by Umbreit seconded by Tryon adjourning the Regular Board meeting at 6:25 p.m. Motion carried unanimously.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 22, 2017

