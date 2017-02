PUBLIC NOTICE OF ANNUAL TOWN MEETING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at 7:00 pm at the Lent Town Hall, 33155 Hemingway Avenue, Stacy, MN 55079.

Kelly Wood, Lent Township Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 22, March 1, 8, 2017

654475