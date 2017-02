Firearms Ordinance

Nessel Township Board will be asking the Township residents for the authority to adopt an Ordinance to Regulate the discharge Firearms within the Township, during the Annual Township meeting on March 14, 2017 at 7:00pm at the Town Hall, 49205 Acacia Trail, Stanchfield, MN

Stan Iskierka

Clerk of Nessel Township

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 22, 2017

