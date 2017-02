PUBLIC NOTICE

Public notice is hereby given that Rushseba Township will hold elections for the offices of Supervisor and Treasurer at the Rushseba Town Hall from 10 A.M. until 8 P.M. on Tuesday, March 14, 2017. The Township Annual Meeting and Board of Canvass will be held immediately after the elections. The bad weather alternate date for the above will be Tuesday, March 21, 2017, at the Town Hall.

John Kay-Clerk

Published in the

ECM Post Review

February 22, March 1, 2017

645123