Greg Richard Sissala, age 48, of Brooklyn Park, MN passed away at his residence from a sudden illness on Saturday, January 7, 2017.

He was born on March 19, 1968 in Fridley, MN to parents Allan and Merle (Holland) Sissala. He graduated from North Branch High School in 1986 and later trained and worked as a welder.

Greg was preceded in death by his mother Merle, sisters Gail Marie and Geri Lynn of North Branch, and brother Gary of Minneapolis.

He is survived by his loving father Allan of North Branch and Apache Junction, Arizona; beloved daughter Heather of St. Cloud; and cherished son Mitchell of Otsego, MN, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held in North Branch in the spring with interment in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Notification will be through the Post Review newspaper. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the many cards of sympathy and caring they have received.