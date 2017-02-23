NB boys score comeback win against Hibbing

The North Branch boys basketball team netted its first win of 2017 by reversing a 10-point halftime deficit in a 66-64 overtime win against Hibbing on Feb. 17.

Junior guard Brady Brodin led the Viking fightback with 24 points, the most of any player on either side. Junior forward Jonah Marcussen contributed 16 points, sophomore center Zach Gazda 12, junior guard Dylan Ramberg eight and junior center Cam Irvin six.

By far the greater percentage of the Vikings’ scoring came after the halftime interval. Down 32-22 at the break, the Vikings roared back with a 38-point second-half effort that beat the Bluejackets’ response by 10, setting up a 60-60 tie and overtime.

In a low-scoring overtime period, the Vikings got one more basket than their opponents to win by two.

The victory is the Vikings’ fourth on the season.

Earlier in the week the Vikings dropped two Mississippi 8 contests, 86-53 at St. Francis on Feb. 14 and 82-54 against Princeton on Feb. 16.

A bright spot in the Princeton defeat was a quartet of Vikings finishing in double-figures: Ramberg (15), Marcussen (12), Brodin (11) and Gazda (10).

The Vikings are 4-18 and are still looking for a conference win. They must wait a week to try to get one – nonconference road tests against Hermantown (Feb. 23) and Coon Rapids (Feb. 25) await them this week. The Vikings will appear on their home court for the final time on Tuesday, Feb. 28, against Cambridge-Isanti.