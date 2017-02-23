NB girls lose 2, then close with a win

The North Branch girls basketball team finished its Mississippi 8 schedule with two losses last week, 59-39 against St. Francis on Feb. 14 and 65-49 against Princeton on Feb. 17.

The Vikings struggled throughout the game against St. Francis. Only freshman guard Cianna Selbitschka reached double-figures (10 points).

Junior center Alicia Skroch hit seven; although seven other Vikings found the hoop in the game, none finished with more than five points.

A slow second half doomed the Vikings against Princeton. North Branch worked a 31-27 lead at halftime, which quickly evaporated behind an 18-point second-half showing that allowed the Tigers to pull away.

Selbitschka was the top scorer again with 12. Junior guards Savannah Linkert and Katelyn Berg each scored nine. Junior guard Sam Pederson finished with eight.

After the print edition went to press, Vikings finished out their regular season at 7-19 overall by beating Class AA squad East Central 71-44.

At 4-9 in Mississippi 8 play, the Vikings stand in seventh place, though they could move into a tie for sixth with up to three other teams this week as other M8 squads close out their own league runs.

The Vikings will soon learn their path through the Section 7AAA playoffs. They will open on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 7 p.m. at the home of the higher seeded team. Games on March 4 (at higher seed) and March 9 (at Duluth Denfeld) will follow if the Vikings advance.