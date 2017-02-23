NB, RC wrestlers eye individual sectionals

Rush City/Braham heavyweight Eric Eskuri stares up at the clock, which ran out just before he could complete a pin that would have tied the Tigers’ match.

With time ticking away in the final period of the heavyweight match between Rush City/Braham and Chisago Lakes in the quarterfinals of the Section 7AA tournament on Feb. 14, Tiger heavyweight Eric Eskuri was behind 4-3, but needed a pin to make up the six-differential in the overall team score. With 15 seconds left, he threw his opponent to the mat and forced him into a pin position, only to see the Wildcat roll over him. Eskuri took hold of the Wildcat and turned him onto his back again. The referee crouched down, prepared to slap the mat to signal a pin. Before he could do so, the clock struck zero.

Eskuri’s final attack gave him the points he needed to win his match, but only gave the Tigers three team points, eliminating them from sectional competition 40-37.

At the same time, North Branch was also being eliminated by Princeton, 69-9. All year, both Rush City and North Branch have struggled to win dual meets – low numbers have forced them to take forfeits in many weight classes. The Tigers managed a 4-5 record on the season, while North Branch went 0-9.

“I told the guys I’m not worried about the team score,” North Branch coach Jim Hoard said. “See it as a training opportunity to get us better for the end of the year. (Team sections) is a good opportunity to learn some things we can use for the end of the year.”

Though their team journeys are over, the two squads can look forward to the Section 7AA individual tournament. Both teams have wrestlers who should compete strongly for bids to the state tournament.

Rush City’s charge for state could be led by the Mielke brothers, senior Dylan (145), junior Dalton (160) and freshman Daniel (152). Eskuri, the heavyweight, and freshman Hunter Hermanson should also contend.

Four North Branch wrestlers have established themselves as the most likely to move on. Freshman Austin Sonnek (132) has won multiple tournament titles and scored the Vikings’ only pin in the team tournament. Senior Luke Nadeau (113) and sophomore Brandon Swanson (heavyweight) also have shots to qualify. Junior Jack Anderson has wrestled well since moving up to the 126-pound spot and will be a dark horse in that bracket.

“He was cutting pretty hard to get to 120,” Hoard said of Anderson. “He’ll get used to 126, and he’ll be right up there. It’ll be a dogfight in that weight class.”

The individual sectional tournament will commence at Grand Rapids on Feb. 24 and 25.