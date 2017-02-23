NB student nearly makes state spelling competition



North Branch Area Middle School student Kobe Yang tied for third in the Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee Feb. 8 in Sartell.

Photo by Derrick Knutson

Here’s the list of words North Branch Area Middle School seventh-grade student Kobe Yang spelled correctly at the Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee Feb. 8 in Sartell: diorama, polymer, salami, trawl, aristocracy, fennel, kremlin, mariachi, kudzu, einkorn.

Making it through 10 rounds of the bee, Kobe saw the competition around him dwindle from the 25 students who started until it was just him and three other entrants.

Round 11 proved to be problematic for Kobe and one other participant, with both of them exiting the competition after being asked to spell some extra-tricky words.

The word that stumped Kobe: charpoy. He said when the judge asked him to spell the word, which is used to describe a bed, especially in India, consisting of a frame strung with tapes or light rope, his heart raced a little.

“I was like: ‘Uh, oh. … I don’t know how to spell it,’” he said. “It was either an I or a Y at the end. That’s what I got mixed up on.”

With Kobe and the other student exiting the competition at the same time, they tied for third, one place short of going to the state spelling bee. Kobe stands with his father, Debiao, and his mother, Yun Yan Shao, after he won the North Branch Area Middle School spelling bee. Photo supplied

Teacher Sarah Krosschell, who accompanied Kobe to the competition, along with his parents, said she was very proud of him, and she noted that he kept on smiling, even when he was eliminated from the bee.

A mind for spelling

Kobe’s affinity for spelling comes from a combination of his interests and studying for the competitions.

“I like to read a lot of books, so the words come easy to me,” he said, noting that he particularly enjoys fantasy and sci-fi works.

He said that his family helped him prepare.

“I had my little sister and my mom and dad help me,” he said. “They would say a word, and I would spell it, and they would check.”

Kobe first realized he had a knack for spelling when he entered into the schoolwide competition as a fifth-grader. He came in second that year, and he won it the next two years. This year’s school competition had Krosschell thinking she might run out of words to ask Kobe to spell. Kobe poses in front of a sign at the Central Minnesota Regional Spelling Bee. Photo supplied

“They (Kobe and the student who ended up finishing second) were just back and forth, back and forth,” she said. “We were almost at the end of the list. We had a printed-out list from Scripps where it’s like, ‘These are the words you use.’ I’ve never come to the point where we’re like, ‘What do we do if we run out?’ I’ve never had anyone get to the end without declaring someone the winner. Thankfully, we had a few words to spare, but not many.”

Looking forward, Kobe wants to win the school competition again next year, go to the regional one for a third time and hopefully qualify for state.