RC boys look to solidify top-half conference spot

Sophomore forward Brandon Guptill drives through the Onamia defense in the second half on Feb. 17.

The Rush City boys basketball team lost to Great River Conference champions Hinckley-Finlayson 79-38 on Feb. 16, then turned around and battered Onamia 83-45 the next evening.

“We didn’t play our best last night,” head coach Jeremy Albright said after the Onamia win. “We started off tonight, still working the kinks out, but then we got going eventually.”

The two blowouts, one positive and one negative, are as good an indication as any of the Tigers’ place in the GRC hierarchy. At 7-7 in league play, the Tigers have slotted in at fourth place in the nine-team league. The Tigers have lost runaway games to the three powerhouses of the conference – Hinckley, Braham and Pine City – while typically blowing out lesser league opponents like Onamia or Ogilvie, with the highlight coming in a 100-35 victory over sixth-placed East Central.

Indeed, the teams of the GRC have generally lined up in a recognizable order, from undefeated Hinckley at the top to winless Ogilvie at the bottom.

The one oddity may be in the fight for fourth, which Rush City will contest with Aitkin at home on Feb. 24. Aitkin beat the Tigers 73-45 on Dec. 9, but has only picked up five other conference wins in the meantime. If Rush City can beat the Gobblers this week, they can ensure a fourth-place finish by beating East Central again on Feb. 28.

The Aitkin game will likely be the final home game of the season and is dedicated as Senior Night. Guard Tyler Oscarson and forwards Dylan Groshens, Braiden Hora and Joe Van Alstine will be honored.

The youthful Tigers squad has been playing better basketball as the season has worn on.

“It’s been up and down, but definitely more up,” Albright said. “We’re way ahead of where we were in November and December. I tell the kids that, if this team played the team we were in November, we’d win by a ton.”

In big wins against the GRC’s bottom half, the younger players are able to get much-needed playing time.

“We have so many young guys, it’s good to get these guys the experience they’ll need down the road,” Albright said. “You never know if an injury is going to happen, so we have to make sure we’re rotating guys in.”

The Tigers are 7-12 overall.