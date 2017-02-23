RC girls complete conference sweep

The Rush City girls basketball team tied up the last loose end in the Great River Conference, beating Aitkin 49-41 to complete a 16-0 undefeated sweep in conference play.

“It’s a two-hour bus ride up to Aitkin,” head coach Joe Nelson said. “We played well; we haven’t won in Aitkin in quite a while.”

The eight-point spread was the closest challenge the Tigers have faced, though the Tigers were up by double digits before the second-string came in to see out the final minutes.

The scoring leaders were Shawna Mell (15), Elena Herberg (14), Stephanie Braund (seven) and Jamie Guptill (six). Mell also picked up 15 rebounds while Guptill grabbed 10.

The Tigers overcame their biggest remaining hurdle on the road to an unbeaten season when they defeated Class AAA squad St. Anthony Village 62-43 on Feb. 21.

The Tigers will go for a perfect 22-0 regular season record when they head to Moose Lake-Willow River on Feb. 23.