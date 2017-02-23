Section 5A hockey: No. 2 Vikings, No. 5 Dragons begin the ‘trek to the X’

The 2017 Section 5A boys hockey bracket released by tournament organizers on Feb. 19, updated after the completion of the two play-in games.

The North Branch and Pine City/Rush City boys hockey teams learned how their respective roads to the Class A state tournament may veer when the Section 5A playoff seeding and schedules were decided over the weekend.

The Vikings (16-8-1) earned the No. 2 seed, marking them as one of the favorites to reach the final and providing them with home ice advantage along the way – sort of. The Vikings will open at their home, the Chisago Lakes Ice Arena, on Feb. 23 at 5:30 p.m. against No. 7 Sauk Rapids-Rice, the winners of a play-in game against No. 10 Legacy Christian. The Vikings defeated Sauk Rapid-Rice 7-5 on the first day of the season.

If the seedings hold true, the Vikings will then “host” a semifinal game against Chisago Lakes in the two teams’ mutual home on Feb. 25. Though the “home” edge will be nominal or nonexistent, the Vikings will take heart from their season-ending 4-1 victory in a “road” game against the Wildcats on Feb. 16. The Vikings lost to Chisago 3-2 in the “home” game on Jan. 5.

The Vikings went 7-2 against Section 5A opposition during the regular season. The two losses, in early season matchups with Chisago Lakes and Princeton, were avenged later in the year. The Vikings have won their last nine games overall. Many of their losses came in the Mississippi 8 section of their schedule – most M8 teams are in Class AA.

Pine City/Rush City finished their season a week ago with an 18-7 overall record and a second consecutive Two Rivers Conference championship. The Dragons were seeded joint-fourth in the sectional coaches’ vote, with Princeton getting the No. 4 seed due to their 4-1 victory over the Dragons on Dec. 6. The Dragons were therefore dropped to the No. 5 seed and will visit Princeton in the quarterfinals. A win would likely set them up with No. 1 Monticello/Annandale/Maple Lake. The Dragons lost to Monticello 5-2 on Nov. 29.

The Dragons played 14 games against Section 5A teams throughout the regular season, winning 10 and losing four.

In the only matchup between the two Post Review teams, the Vikings toppled the Dragons 7-2 on Dec. 8.

North Branch and Pine City/Rush City will both bring offensive firepower against whichever teams they face over the next week. The Dragon offense is led by senior Brendan Westbrook (33 goals, 34 assists) and junior Jonah Bergstrom (28 goals, 38 assists) – both players are in the top 10 on the state points list. Viking sophomore Brady Meyer (24 goals, 31 assists) is one of the top-scoring sophomores in Minnesota.

The two teams also feature stout defenses – both are allowing an identical 2.28 goals per game. Viking junior goaltender Trevor Mellen won 15 games, saving shots at a .917 rate. Dragon backstop Luke Murphy, also a junior, won 17 games and enjoys a .922 saves average.

Last season, then-No. 1 seed Princeton claimed the berth to the state tournament. The Dragons were the Tigers’ semifinal victims after having beaten Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-0 in the quarterfinals. Then-No. 7 North Branch beat Becker/Big Lake in the preliminary round before falling to Chisago Lakes in the quarters.

Because of their positioning in opposite ends of the bracket, the possibility exists that the Vikings and Dragons could meet in the section championship game. Whoever makes it there, the matchup for the trip to the Xcel Center is set for Thursday, March 2, at 7 p.m. in Elk River.