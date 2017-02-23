Suspect, victim identified in fatal shooting incident

Carl Patrick Anderson

The person who allegedly shot and killed a man on Lindo Trail in North Chisago Lake Township around 12:33 p.m. yesterday has been identified as 42-year-old Carl Patrick Anderson.

The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office also identified the victim, 62-year-old Donn Allan Johnson.

Anderson is currently being held in the Chisago County Jail on second degree murder charges charges.

Chisago County Sheriff Rick Duncan said yesterday that there could have been some altercation that led up to the shooting.

“It happened in the middle of the road,” Duncan said. “There must have been some dispute.”

The suspect in the shooting is the person who called police, Duncan said.

An investigation is still ongoing by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office along with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. No further information is available at this time.