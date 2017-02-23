Three Vikings and a Flamingo walk into the state gymnastics meet

< > FLAMINGOS PERCHED. from left: Ellie White, Ava Tallarico, Steva Perrotti, Keyara Berube, Elsie Lundquist, Mariah Tayerle, Livia Isackson-Rod, Kianna Helmin, Nevaeh Isackson-Rod.

The North Branch and Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson gymnastics teams competed in the Section 7A championships at Big Lake Feb. 18.

The Vikings placed fourth and the Flamingos sixth, ending their team seasons. Flamingo senior Elsie Lundquist won the individual title in the vault and will advance to the state championship. North Branch junior Keeley Ertl advanced in three events (vault, floor exercise and all-around), while junior Alexys Olson and sophomore Angie Fish will move on in the balance beam.

In a testament to Section 7A’s status as the toughest in Class A, the four main contenders for the lone berth to the state team championships were separated by little more than seven tenths of a point. State No. 5 ranked Becker took the berth with a 141.875 total; No. 9 Sartell-Stephen (141.525), No. 15 Monticello (141.325) and No. 11 North Branch (141.15) battled the Bulldogs all day. The standings were rounded out by No. 17 Big Lake (139.35), No. 24 Rush City/Pine City/Hinckley-Finlayson (133.075), Zimmerman (130.15), Chisago Lakes (125.575), Sauk Rapids-Rice (121.775) and Princeton (119.625).

Individual bids to the state tournament were available to the gymnasts with the top four scores in each event, as well as in the all-around. Each of the 10 teams entered five gymnasts per event, meaning 50 competitors tackled each apparatus.

For the Flamingos, the unidsputed highlight of the day was Lundquist’s victory in the vault. Her score of 9.575 was the best mark achieved by any gymnast in any event, and also broke the team record set in 2012 by Cassidy Dunkley.

“Elsie hit the vault of her life with her amazing pike tsuk,” Flamingo head coach Jessica Miller said. “It was really sky-high! She should do well with this vault; we are in a tough section, so I am anticipating that this will be an advantage for her.”

Ertl finished in a tie for third (9.475) to lead the Viking vaulting effort. Eighth-grader Paige Bauer came up just short of a state trip with a sixth-place finish (9.125). Olson and sophomore Ashley Robillard tied for 19th (8.575). Senior Annie Gladitsch (8.45, 23rd) was close behind.

The other Flamingo vaulters were sophomore Nevaeh Isackson-Rod (8.725, 13th), sophomore Keyara Berube (8.325, 28th), eighth-grader Livia Isackson-Rod (8.3, 29th) and junior Ava Tallarico (7.9, 48th).

Ertl collected a second state meet ticket on the floor – in fact, all four qualifiers shared first place after they all were awarded a score of 9.25. Gladitsch just missed out on joining the party at 9.225 (fifth). Bauer (9.1, 9th) picked up another top-10 performance; Fish placed 40th (8.025) and Robillard 44th (7.875).

Nevaeh (8.625, 25th) and Livia Isackson-Rod (8.575, 26th) led the Flamingo effort. Lundquist (8.175, 34th), Berube (8.125, 36th) and freshman Kianna Helmin (7.9, 43rd) also competed.

On the balance beam, Vikings Fish (9.35, second) and Olson (9.225, fourth) claimed their state spots; Bauer missed by a hair again in fifth (9.1). Ertl placed 17th (8.775) and Gladitsch finished 23rd (8.5).

“It was great to have three qualify in the individuals in such a tough section,” North Branch head coach Chris Johnson said. “Last year it was just one, so we are gaining ground in the individual.”

Nevaeh Isackson-Rod led the Flamingos on the beam in ninth place (9.0), followed by Livia Isackson-Rod (8.525, 22nd), senior Mariah Tayerle (8.2, 26th), Berube (7.65, 33rd) and Lundquist (7.625, 34th).

Olson was the top local finisher on the uneven bars (8.625, 10th). Vikings Ertl (8.55, 12th), Gladitsch (8.3, 16th), Robillard (7.875, 27th) and Fish (7.2, 38th) followed.

Spinning for the Flamingos: Nevaeh (8.35, 15th), sophomore Steva Perrotti (8.05, 21st), Lundquist (7.475, 32nd), Livia (7.4, 35th) and Berube (5.75, 49th).

Twenty-three gymnasts competed on all four events and were eligible to place in the all-around. Ertl advanced to state with another third-place finish (36.05). Gladitsch placed 12th (34.475).

Flamingo Nevaeh Isackson-Rod placed 10th (34.7) ahead of Lundquist 14th (32.85), Livia Isackson-Rod 15th (32.8) and Berube 22nd (29.85).

The Flamingos also picked up the Section 5A Academic Award for having the highest cumulative GPA, 3.916.

“What a great honor for these girls,” Miller said.

The four local qualifiers will compete against Minnesota’s best gymnasts when the Class A state meet commences on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 11 a.m. in the University of Minnesota Sports Pavilion in Minneapolis.