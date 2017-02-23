Use ‘best judgement’ with ice conditions

As of Friday last week, when temperatures were around 60 degrees, there were still ice houses, people fishing, and vehicles out on North Center Lake in Center City. Photo by Derrick Knutson

With temperatures recently feeling more like late March than late February, some people might be wondering about the ice conditions on area lakes.

“Right now, from what I’m hearing, conditions are pretty good still,” Chisago County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brandon Thyen said last week. “The landings are still intact.”

He noted that the Sheriff’s Office granted permits for two events — a snowmobile race and a vintage snowmobile show — on Rush Lake over the weekend.

Thyen did caution, however, that ice conditions are unpredictable, and the much-warmer-than-average temperatures are leading to anglers getting their ice houses off lakes early this year.

“In all reality, it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen with the ice conditions,” Thyen said. “Most people are being proactive and pulling their fish houses (off the lakes). The landings are probably the most important — if a vehicle goes through a landing, that landing is shot for the rest of the season.”

Some ice on area lakes might still be all right to traverse, but the rain Monday further weakened it across much of the state, and many lakes currently have standing water on top of the ice.

According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the season for walleye, sauger and northern pike, which are some of the most popular fish to catch, ends Feb. 26, so if anglers do decide to remove their ice houses early, they’re only going to miss the last few days of the season.

In winter years when the temperatures are seasonable, anglers are required to have their fish houses off inland lakes either by March 6 or March 20, depending upon which area of the state the fish house is located.

“Dates of removal are determined by an east-west line formed by U.S. Highway 10, east along Highway 34 to Minnesota Highway 200, east along Highway 200 to U.S. Highway 2, and east along Highway to the Minnesota-Wisconsin border,” according to information from the Minnesota DNR.

If the weather continues to be warm, Thyen says people should think before they go out on the ice.

“Our concerns are that people pay attention to the conditions around them, that vehicles aren’t parking in close proximity, and they’re aware of the ice conditions around here,” he said. “Everyone has to use their best judgment.”