Argument over allegedly stolen ladder led to fatal shooting

Suspect said he had known victim ‘his whole life’ Carl Patrick Anderson

The dispute that led to the fatal shooting of a 62-year-old Lindstrom man Feb. 22 was over an allegedly stolen ladder, according to a criminal complaint from the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Carl Patrick Anderson, 42, of Lindstrom, called authorities after the shooting and turned himself in. He was charged in Chisago County District Court Feb. 24 with one count of second degree murder, a charge which carries a maximum prison sentence of 40 years.

His bail was set at $500,000. His next court hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 19.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Feb. 22 at about 12:33 p.m., Chisago County Sheriff dispatch received a call from a man, later identified as Carl Patrick Anderson, indicating he had shot someone. The shooting location was determined to be on the 11600 block of Lindo Trail, which is located in North Chisago Township.

At about 12:40 p.m., a Chisago County Sheriff’s Office sergeant and a deputy arrived at the location. Upon arrival, the sergeant observed a truck bearing Minnesota license plate YBJ3806 parked in the middle of the roadway, facing eastbound. There was no other vehicle or obstacle blocking the truck into that location. It appeared a person was sitting in the driver’s seat.

Immediately north of the truck, a red 4-wheeler without a passenger was stopped in the roadway. The sergeant saw a body on the ground with legs extending away from the 4-wheeler. The sergeant and the deputy ordered the man in the truck, identified as Anderson, out of the truck and detained him.

As the sergeant and deputy discussed where the victim, who was identified in a Sheriff’s Office press release Feb. 23 as 62-year-old Donn Allan Johnson, may have been shot, Anderson uttered “No, I shot him in the chest.”

Anderson was placed in the deputy’s squad car. The sergeant approached Johnson’s body and observed a large amount of blood on his face. The sergeant did not observe any type of breathing or movement in Johnson’s chest. Lakes Region EMS soon arrived on scene. The emergency responders confirmed Johnson was deceased.

Investigators identified Anderson’s truck as a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500. They located a Springfield XD9 9mm semi-automatic handgun in the lower center console in the truck. A spent 9mm shell casing was located on the ground under the driver’s door running board. Investigators determined no other person was present, outside of Anderson and Johnson, when the shooting occurred.

Investigators determined Johnson was unarmed and did not locate any type of weapon near his body.

Two investigators interviewed Anderson at the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to interviewing him, one of the investigators read Anderson the Miranda Warning. Anderson agreed to provide a statement. He said that earlier in the day, he had given permission to a few people to access Sunrise Lake to fish from his mother’s property. At around noon, he stopped at a local bait shop in Chisago City to buy decals for his 4- wheeler.

While at the bait shop, he spoke with an employee, who told him Johnson called the store and complained about people parking on his land to access Sunrise Lake. The employee asked Anderson to go to Sunrise Lake and tell the people to move their trucks. Anderson said he agreed and drove out to the location. Once Anderson arrived, he said he observed Johnson on a 4-wheeler, talking to a man near one of the trucks parked on the side of the road.

Anderson said he is familiar with Johnson., as they have lived near each other his whole life.

Anderson said Johnson then pulled his 4-wheeler perpendicular to driver’s side of the truck. Johnson then motioned for Anderson to roll his window down. He said he left the vehicle running and rolled down the window. Anderson said Johnson appeared upset, accused him of stealing a ladder, and made a threatening statement.

Anderson said Johnson quickly got off his 4-wheeler and came toward the truck. As Johnson approached the truck, Anderson pointed his handgun at him and fired one round at Johnson’s chest. Anderson said he saw Johnson stumble back and fall to the ground.

Anderson was the sole occupant in the truck, seated in the driver’s seat with the truck running, when he discharged his handgun, resulting in the death of Johnson.