Cabin Fever Art show brings talented, unique art to Cambridge

North Branch artist featured Jana Merten’s art display.

Photo by Noelle Logan

by Noelle Logan

Contributing writer

Eighteen artists brought their artwork to the Cabin Fever Art Show and Sale held at Mill Ridge Terrace in Cambridge.

The show was held Feb. 19 and is sponsored by Cambridge Center for the Arts and GracePointe Crossing.

Jana Merten, of North Branch, owner of Jana Rose Art, displayed her unique style of jewelry, photographs and taxidermy.

“I play a lot with conceptual fine art, photography and introspective self-portrait work,” Merten said.

Merten’s latest adventure is taxidermy – specifically, road taxidermy.

“I put a little bit of a twist on things, add a little bit of personality and combine elements to tell a story,” Merten said.

Two voles were featured on her display.

“This show is a great experience for me. It is a test to put my weird stuff out there and see how people respond. And by and large, these voles are the most popular,” Merten said.

Merten is also fascinated with making wearable art and her unique ceramic tentacle mugs are popular among buyers.

Another artist featured at the show was Cambridge resident Sharon Howell. Howell moved to Cambridge six years ago and started painting lakes around the area by using the Department of Natural Resources lake maps with depth charts.

“I started drawing from the DNR websites, and used the depth lines to create composition,” Howell said.

Her latest venture is a series called “The Rum River Run.” Howell described this series as “water impressions – they are not landscapes or waterscapes.”

“The water and water reflection photos I took of the Rum River led me to create these abstract oil on canvas paintings,” she said.

Howell has done nine paintings so far in this series.

“I plan on doing more until I get bored,” she said.

Darrell Saice, owner of Industrial Animals Welded Art, displayed his creative art in the form of metal tools and silverware. He creates art by welding metal into the form of animals, robots, dragons and guitars.

Saice has been doing this art for three years and taught himself how to weld.

“I started working with copper. After awhile, I wanted to make bigger pieces, so I bought a welder and experimented, and things just came together,” Saice said.

Jake Callahan, of Princeton, had a display of photos taken from all over the state of Minnesota. He got into photography three years ago after graduating from college with a bachelor’s degree in screen writing.

“I always felt like I had an eye for photography. I bought a new camera and started driving along country roads, and it just sort of happened. I love to capture the beauty of Minnesota,” Callahan said.

Callahan’s display had photos from Duluth, the northern lights in Grand Marais and many barns throughout the state of Minnesota.

The Cabin Fever Art Show and Sale is a biannual event. Merten plans on coming back and displaying more road taxidermy.

“This show has been very validating for me. My goal is to bring a griffin, which is a combination of a cat and a pheasant,” Merten said.