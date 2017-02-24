Sunrise Prairie Trail reconstruction likely to start after MS150

Riders in the MS150 travel a section of the Sunrise Prairie Trail last year.

File Photo

It looks like the riders in the MS 150 — the annual bike trek from Proctor to Century College in White Bear Lake that raises money for multiple sclerosis research — will have to traverse a bumpy stretch of trail in Chisago County one more time.

Chisago County Engineer Joe Triplett said during the Feb. 15 Chisago County Board of Commissioners meeting the planning for the resurfacing project is moving along smoothly.

“I would say we’re not in plan production yet,” he said. “However, the design is fairly complete.”

County Commissioner Ben Montzka asked Triplett if the resurfacing, which would cover the entire Chisago County length of the trail from North Branch to Wyoming, would take place “early in the spring.”

Montzka attended the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission meeting Jan. 30 in Little Falls, and during that meeting it was noted that almost $1.11 million has been approved to rehabilitate the ailing Chisago County portion of the Sunrise Prairie Trail this year and an additional $719,248 has been appropriated to extend the trail from North Branch to Harris.

“It depends on what the MS150 does,” Triplett said in response to Montzka’s question. “They use that trail. They’re usually early June, so we’ll probably start right after that. That’s what we’re shooting for.”