Darrin “Snaz” F. Snaza

Loving Husband, Father, Brother, Son and a Great Friend

Darrin F. Snaza, age 46, of North Branch passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, Feb. 23, 2017.Darrin was a great man with a big heart. He loved his family, friends and the world. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, camping and fishing.Survived by loving wife, Tracy; children, Chelsey, Crystal and Johnny; granddaughter, Elizabeth; father, Leo; siblings, Karen (Dan) Niggeler, Dave (Anna), Kim (Jeff) Birt and Andrew (Amber); dog, Raven; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Preceded in death by mother, Patricia; and grandparents, Mary and Bob Sawyer and Lidvina.Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 with visitation two hours prior at Morris Nilsen Funeral Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. in Richfield. Morris Nilsen Chapel, 612-869-3226, morrisnilsen.com