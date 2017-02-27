Students rely on state funding for their education

Graphic supplied

On Thursday, NBAPS staff presented a 2017-18 budget recommendation to the school board. The recommendation included detailed cuts totaling $1.7 million or more, based on difficult decisions made by staff across the district.

In spite of increasing funding challenges, we do all we can to maximize your tax dollars to provide high quality educational opportunities. But this work gets harder every year. One of the most significant drivers of budget challenges is the state funding formula and its failure to keep pace with inflation. The lag in state funding is the primary reason we have cut a total of $18.5 million in the past decade – and will cut more next year.

The chart included with this column illustrates the ever-widening disparity between state funding and inflation. It tells a startling story. Since the early 1990s, the gap between what is provided to school districts and the cost to educate has grown exponentially.

Why is this important?

It means that each year the school district receives less than what is needed to educate each student. The cost to transport each student, provide energy to each site, maintain facilities, and staff classrooms has gone up every year since 1994. While funding has increased over that time, it has not done so at a rate that keeps pace with rising expenses nor with inflation.

If the state’s funding formula simply kept pace with inflation, our school district would be in a dramatically different position, with access to millions of dollars we can currently find only by eliminating positions and programs.

When the state doesn’t hold up its end of the bargain, the responsibility falls on local taxpayers to provide additional funding for their schools. This, in turn, creates dramatic funding inequities between school districts.

Many here have lobbied the state for years to address these inequities. A child’s education should not depend on the wealth of a given district. Until this funding system is corrected, the gap between what is provided and what is required will continue to be paid by the students themselves through lost opportunities and support.

We take our job as stewards of our community’s tax dollars very seriously. Our schools belong to our community, and our transparent budget process is one way we strive to maintain our community’s trust.