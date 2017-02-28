Bill combines jobs, environmental stewardship, recreation

by Congressman Rick Nolan

Heads up again hikers! Combining environmental protection and stewardship with a big boost for good paying jobs, tourism, and healthy recreation, I’ll be reintroducing our North Country Scenic Trail bill this week to put the finishing touches on a unified 4,600-mile national hiking trail system. This remarkable network stretches from the plains of North Dakota through Minnesota’s Arrowhead all the way to the forests of Vermont – then as far north as Maine, and as far south as Georgia. Bipartisan support is building for our measure following a successful hearing late last year before the House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands.

Specifically, the bill would combine seed money from the federal government, sweat equity from volunteers, and contributions from users to incorporate more than 400 miles of existing trail in the Minnesota Boundary Waters, the Superior Hiking Trail, the Border Route Trail and the Kekekabic Trail into the North Country National Scenic Trail. As I’ve pointed out before, the plan doesn’t involve any new dollars or require taking any land through eminent domain. And to everyone’s benefit, it skirts around and protects about 100 miles of environmentally sensitive bogs and wetlands that had been included in an earlier suggested route.

Here in Minnesota, our trails provide an extra boost to a $13.6 billion annual tourism economy that already supports 254,000 good paying jobs. Why? Because trail users get hungry and thirsty, so they spend money in our restaurants. They get tired, so they spend money staying in our hotels. They need supplies, so they patronize local businesses. Visitors fall in love with our region, so they return again and again.

In fact, the American Hiking Association recently completed a study showing that when all the dollars spent on trail recreation work through the economy, the multiplier effect reaches $196 billion a year – supporting 768,000 good paying jobs nationwide.

Meanwhile, experts tell us that for youngsters, hiking in the great outdoors helps alleviate something called the “nature deficit,” a fancy term that means kids don’t go outside much anymore. In fact, according to one study, the average kid in America today spends 7 minutes of every day outside, and 7 hours in front of a computer screen or a TV set. Getting outside hiking is great for everyone’s physical and mental health – kids and adults alike. And it’s good for our economic health as well.