Maxine M. Swenson of North Branch, age 86, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, February 26, 2017 at Ecumen North Branch Assisted Living.

Maxine was born July 16, 1930 in Pine City to parents Frank and Viola (Whiting) Peil. She met her future husband, Norris Swenson at a dance and they were married for 68 years. They moved to south Minneapolis and raised their two boys, Lonnie and Gary. Maxine volunteered at her church and taught Sunday school for her boys. Maxine was a manager at Donaldson’s Department Store and retired after 20 years of service. After retiring, they moved to Stanchfield and lived on Rush Lake for over 20 years. While at the lake, Maxine baked over a million cookies and canned thousands of jars of pickles and tomatoes! As they got older, the lake home was too much for them to care for, so they sold it and moved to North Branch.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Sue) Swenson of Rockport, TX; daughter-in-law, Bonnie Swenson of Forest Lake; brother, Lorrille Peil of St. Paul; sister, Ione (Clem) Houle of Shoreview; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nephews; nieces; and other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Norris Swenson; son, Lonnie Swenson; her parents, one brother and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held on April 8, 2017 at the American Legion in North Branch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Interment will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Birchwood Cemetery in Pine City.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe left at www.grandsrandfh.com.