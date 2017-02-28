Raising backyard chickens

by Donna Tatting

Chisago County Master Gardener

Your backyard is as local as you can get for food. Thousands of people around the country have started growing organic produce in their yards, and some have even taken it a step further and started raising chickens for fresh eggs. You’ll know what the chickens ate and how they lived. As with a backyard vegetable garden, backyard chickens give you some measure of self-sufficiency.

The recent chicken renaissance continues to gather momentum, and coops are becoming common in urban and suburban back yards. Why? The surging interest in local and organic foods has certainly contributed to the trend, but many people are raising chickens because they make such great pets. They’re friendly and easy to care for, they can be astoundingly beautiful, and what other pet actually helps you make breakfast?

On March 4, the Chisago County Master Gardeners will present their annual Garden Expo and among the classes offered is a class on “Backyard Chickens.” This class will cover areas like hardy breeds for our Minnesota weather, raising chickens for both eggs and meat, and the variety of coops for chicken housing.

For more information of the Garden Expo and to register for classes, call the Extension Office at 651-277-0151.

To view our online brochure, go to http://www3.extension.umn.edu/county/chisago

The website will also give you information on our Spring Series of classes and our annual bareroot fruit and vegetable sale.