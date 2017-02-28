Thomas “Tom” Michael Wiss, 74, Gordon, WI, previous longtime resident of North Branch, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 17, 2017.

He was born on July 23, 1942, the son of Edward and Thelma (Shellum) Wiss. Thomas served his country in the United States Army and was a longstanding member of the North Branch American Legion. Thomas was an avid outdoorsman who clocked thousands of miles ATVing the northwoods of Wisconsin. He was a Wisconsin sports fanatic and could often also be found cheering on his grandsons Dragon hockey teams. He was an avid collector of all things he was passionate like music, sports and history. Tom also enjoyed spending time with family and friends but most of all, his grandchildren.

Tom is survived by one daughter, Elena (Gary Werner) Wiss; two sons, Michael (Diane) Wiss, Harris, MN and Matthew Wiss, Eagan, MN; five grandchildren, Cody (Beth) Werner, Cole Werner, Conner Werner, Madison Wiss and Braeden Wiss; one brother, Dick (Deborah Shonka) Wiss, Superior, WI; one uncle, Ted Wisnieski, several nieces and nephews and ex-wife Carole Wiss.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Time of Remembrance and Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2017 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM at the Gordon Town Hall, Gordon, WI.

The Downs-LeSage Funeral Home, 1304 Hammond Avenue, Superior is assisting the family with arrangements.

