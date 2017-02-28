Wildlife enhancement opportunities for Minnesota’s ag producers

Photo supplied

The United States Department of Agriculture announced that an additional 1.1 million acres have been made available to benefit wildlife, pollinators, and wetlands through the Conservation Reserve Program. CRP is a voluntary program where agricultural producers and landowners enroll land into the program in exchange for an annual rent payment for the length of the 10 or 15 year contract. The goal of the program is to take highly erodible and marginal lands out of production while providing high quality habitat for wildlife, food sources for pollinators, and to restore the hydrologic functions of degraded wetlands.

One part of CRP is called SAFE (State Acres for Wildlife Enhancement), which focuses on conservation practices targeted for specific species. In Minnesota, the SAFE acres are distributed through the Back Forty Pheasant Habitat program, which aims to restore grassland habitat and maintain and enhance ring-necked pheasant populations in the state. Additional goals of the program include building upon existing habitat to enhance waterfowl, greater prairie chicken, and grassland bird populations. Secondary objectives include providing winter cover and food sources for resident wildlife.

To be eligible for SAFE, landowners must enroll a minimum of 10 acres of eligible cropland. A block of eligible cropland that is less than 10 acres in size may be enrolled if it is directly adjacent to undisturbed habitat that will contribute to a total of 10 acres. The enrolled land will be planted with vegetation, especially grasses, to provide habitat for ring-necked pheasants. To see if your land is eligible to enroll, contact the North Branch Natural Resource Conservation Service office at 651-674-7051.