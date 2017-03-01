County – CHISAGO COUNTY

PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chisago County will conduct a public accuracy test of the Automark ballot marking devices to be used in the March 14, 2017 Township Election to be held in the following precincts:

Amador Township

Chisago Lakes Township North

Chisago Lakes Township South

Fish Lake Township

Franconia Township

Shafer Township

Sunrise Township

The public accuracy test will be held on Monday, March 6, 2015 at 1:30 p.m. in Room 150B of the Chisago County Government Center in Center City, Minnesota.

Anyone interested in viewing this test may attend.

Published in the

ECM Post Review

March 1, 2017

652015