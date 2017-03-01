County – CHISAGO COUNTY

PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Chisago County will conduct a public accuracy test of the Automark ballot marking devices to be used in the March 14, 2017 Township Election to be held in the following precincts:
Amador Township
Chisago Lakes Township North
Chisago Lakes Township South
Fish Lake Township
Franconia Township
Shafer Township
Sunrise Township
The public accuracy test will be held on Monday, March 6, 2015 at 1:30 p.m. in Room 150B of the Chisago County Government Center in Center City, Minnesota.
Anyone interested in viewing this test may attend.
